Elizabeth Olsen Can't Stop, Won't Stop Denying Her Scarlet Witch Return (But I Still Don't Believe Her)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly releasing new content for the fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain heroes are fan favorites, chief among them being Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Olsen has denied she's in Avengers: Doomsday before, and is once again shutting down rumors of her appearing in upcoming Marvel movies. Unfortunately, I just don't believe her.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, so fans are filling in the blanks with theories and rumors about what's coming. Elizabeth Olsen wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, but that hasn't stopped online chatter about what Scarlet Witch might be up to in the blockbuster. While speaking with The Playlist, the His Three Daughters actress once again denied she was in the next Avengers flick, and claimed she has "no idea how or when" Wanda might return to the MCU. As she put it:

I’ve been really proud of what we’ve been able to make. Really proud. But I don’t have an answer for that.

Honestly, she should be proud. Wanda's story has had plenty of twists and turns, as she went from villain to hero and back around to villain again. Olsen's work in WandaVision was universally acclaimed, earning her an Emmy nomination and even more fans. As such, it's an understandable assumption that she'd appear in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.

Despite Olsen maintaining that she's not in the next two Avengers movies, there are fans who think she's fibbing in order to protect fans from spoilers. After all, Andrew Garfield lied about his Spider-Man return in No Way Home over and over again. Later in the same interview, she was told fans can see her in Doomsday, responding with:

Well, I can’t. Honestly, I do wait. I want to see [her] return in this role because I think what they’ve done with her is really great, and I love the journey she’s taken. I think it’s always a fun one to get to go back into, and I just have no idea how or when, for sure.

Either she really won't pop up in Doomsday or Elizabeth Olsen is an excellent liar. The idea of the Russo Brothers not bringing her back for the next two Avengers movies seems wild, especially since fans have spent years waiting for news about Wanda following Doctor Strange 2's ending, which saw her seemingly sacrifice herself to destroy the Darkhold.

While we wait for news about her future in live-action, the Godzilla actress did reprise her role recently, voicing Wanda in Marvel Zombies. What's more, Olsen expressed interest in adapting House of M on the big screen, showing her willingness to return to the MCU for the right project. Hopefully, we get more of the Scarlet Witch sooner rather than later.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that the Scarlet Witch ends up appearing at some point throughout its runtime.