Marvel Rumor Claims Venom Might Be Coming Soon, And I So Hope It’s True

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are countless rumors about upcoming Marvel movies, especially The Russo Brothers' pair of forthcoming Avengers movies. One that's recently made the rounds online that one of them might finally bring Venom into the MCU. And I'm so hoping this ends up being legit.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Venom has been noticeably missing from all the comic book fun. While we were teased with the concept of Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock joining the MCU during Venom 2's credits scene, the franchise never actually delivered the promise of the premise. But a tweet from scooper MTTSH recently made a bold claim, saying:

Kevin Feige wants Venom in Secret Wars!!!

Now this would be epic. While it remains to be seen if this rumor ends up being legit, the concept of Venom finally joining the MCU is thrilling. And with Avengers: Secret Wars presumably being a huge multiversal project, it feels like just about anything could happen.

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Of course, we should probably take this report with a grain of salt for the time being. As previously mentioned, there are tons of rumors swirling around the two Avengers movies, as Marvel's tight security hasn't revealed much about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves. Each rumor is more exciting than the next, but they can't all be legit.

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What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, and even less has been revealed about Secret Wars. But the latter movie has the same title as an iconic 12-issue comic book plot line, which saw a group of heroes teleported to "Battle World" to fight for a cosmic villain named The Beyonder. While Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is expected to be the main villain both upcoming Avengers flicks, most fans still think that the overall plot of the comics will be adapted for film.

If this rumor plays out and Venom actually gets to appear in Secret Wars, it could open the door for him to finally interact with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Fans have been hoping to see this happen for years now, and were bummed when Holland and Hardy never got to meet on the big screen.

Avengers: Secret Wars is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17th, 2027. But first up is Doomsday this December 16th as part of the 2026 movie release list.