I Rewatched Midsommar For The First Time In Years, And I Can't Get Over These 8 Things I Never Noticed Before

So I decided to rewatch Midsommar for the first time in years, and I noticed a bunch of stuff I hadn't seen before.

I know what you'll say – "Alex, you talk about Midsommar all the time, saying how amazing it is and how it's one of the best A24 horror films ." Yes, you are right. I still wholeheartedly believe that and am waiting for the day that Ari Aster decides to do another horror film because he is skilled at what he does when it comes to scary movies – even if Beau is Afraid was so weird and made me think it was horror sometimes.

But believe it or not, it's been some time since I've seen this film. I watched it a few times back in 2019 and 2020, but other than that, I have not revisited this movie because of just time in general and so many new films coming out. So, one lonely night, I decided to rewatch this "comfort" horror film of mine.

And while, yes, it still got under my skin just as much, there were plenty of things I noticed this time around. And I have to talk about it.

Major spoilers down below for Midsommar!

The Human Mask Is Directly Made From Mark's Skin – Not Just Molded After It

Maybe it's just the fact that I've seen Will Poulter's face so much in the last few years (especially during his time in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ), but I never really realized that the literal mask that the Swedish man is wearing when they attack Josh is Mark's skin.

At first, I think I was stunned overall at the fact that William Jackson Harper was killed off so quickly in the movie, but it took a few watches to sink in that they had skinned Mark and wore his face. I knew his innards were gone by the film's end – since they stuffed straw into him – but I never knew that face was his until now.

It makes sense because he was the person who asked the Swedish celebrators what the kids were playing at the beginning of the film, and the man said, "Skin the Fool." In this film, Mark is the fool – mainly when he uses a sacred tree as a bathroom break, and it angers the natives there. Everything has begun to make sense.

The Tapestry At The Very Beginning Foreshadows Midsommar's Story

I think it's hard for me to remember the beginning of Midsommar because one of the opening scenes is so jarring – when we see Dani's sister with the tube up her mouth. I'm shivering just thinking about it.

But before all of that, we are given a tapestry that shows exactly what will happen in the upcoming movie, every bit, but upon the first watch – or even the second, you don't realize it until you get to the rest of the film and notice that it's the same as the tapestry.

Christian's Drink Is A Different Color Than The Others

This is almost a "blink and you'll miss it" moment, but when you pay attention, Christian's drink during one of the meals is a different color than the others around him.

The moment we see that and recognize it, you can recall that earlier in the movie, we saw that there was a mating ritual that was inscribed on the walls of the place they are staying in – where a woman places her menstrual blood in the drink of the man she wants to be with, as well as a pubic hair in his food.

Gross, I know, but it's cool to see that this is what happens in the film, where Christian drinks that and pulls out a pubic hair that is from Maja.

There Are So Many Mirrors

I noticed this a little more towards the end of the film, but did you ever see that there are mirrors everywhere in Midsommar?

We first get a glance at Dani's parents in a mirror. We see her pained expression through mirrors multiple times. We watch conversations through mirrors – why are there so many mirrors?

These mirrors represent the characters' internal feelings rather than a reflection of themselves. What they are feeling on the inside, the fears that are eating them up. Most mirrors connect to Dani ( played by the incredible Florence Pugh ), so it makes sense why we would see so many reflections in relation to her.

The Apartment That Dani Is Resting In Had A Bear Poster In It

I'm not entirely sure if it's Dani's apartment she is resting in or Christian's, but when we see Dani look up from the bed when Christian comes to get her before a party, we see that there is a bear poster hanging above it, where a little girl is touching the bear.

This foreshadows the ending of Midsommar , where Christian has been drugged up and placed into the inside of a bear skin to burn down with the rest of the sacrifices to purge evil from the Swedish commune.

Why There Are No Subtitles For Certain Scenes

I enjoy a lot more movies and shows doing this now. I first noticed this trend when I watched 2021's West Side Story and the incredible West Side Story cast, but I didn't realize it was also in this film – and probably many others, if we're being honest.

When I first watched Midsommar, I wondered why there were so few subtitles. But now, upon rewatching it, I finally realized that it was supposed to make the viewer feel like Dani – we are the outsiders, just like her, unsure of what is going on and trying to figure out how to survive this without losing her mind. We are the ones asking questions that seem to have no answer. And that is just fantastic storytelling.

We Never Find Out What The Cult Symbols Mean

There are plenty of clichés in horror movies – heck, most of them have been used in the best horror movies ever – and I've noticed that we often are given strange symbols that tend to allude to the macabre or of a supernatural nature.

But in Midsommar, we need to be explained as to what these ruins mean. At least in other horror movies, we are informed of some history behind them, but here? They are just that – ancient Swedish symbols that we assume have something to do with the ceremonies, but we never find out what they mean in the film. That's up to us to do our research.

Even then, it only adds to the fact that we are the outsider. It makes me uncomfortable just thinking about it.

The Flowers On Dani's Crown Move With The Drugs In Her System

I think the first time I watched this film, I was still in shock at what I was seeing, so much so that I never noticed that the flowers on Dani's May Queen crown move – as if they are breathing with her.

Obviously, this is due to the drugs in her system, but it's fascinating for the audience to be able to witness that feeling at the same time. Not only that, but we see other parts of the movie where plants, dead animals, or something else are moving.

Drugs are the instant catalyst, but you can also interpret it as Dani being in such a new, strange place with strange customs that she can't keep herself mentally straight at first – hence leading to her seeing things moving, growing on her, as if she is slowly becoming one with the commune.

Midsommar is one of those films anyone should watch, but particularly for big horror fans, this is a film that makes you think every time you watch it.

I would gladly recommend rewatching this film if you can – and yes, you will probably feel just as uncomfortable, but I promise that noticing all these tiny details is worth it. Ari Aster, I need your next film now.