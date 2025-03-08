I Saw Mickey 17 In 4DX, And There Are Three Scenes I Really Need To Talk About

Warning: Slight spoilers for Mickey 17 are in play.

Greetings, Premium Format Enthusiasts! Yes, things look a little different around here, as I'm now experimenting a bit with CinemaBlend's To 3D/4DX content lab. And what better movie to use as a guinea pig than writer/director Bong Joon-ho’s 2025 movie schedule release Mickey 17!

Rather than give you the full rundown of what makes this 4DX-perience tick, I’ll be talking about a couple scenes that I thought utilized the format in an impressive way. The usual rules apply though, as if you want to know about this flick as a purely cinematic experience, you’ll need to check out the Mickey 17 review. What we'll do here is examine whether this trip to Niflheim is worth the extra cash or if the 4DX version is expendable. I won't spoil too much about the movie, but I must somewhat describe the scenes I'm about to highlight with some detail. So, without further ado, let's blast off!

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mickey 17’s Unfortunate Dinner Party Makes Great Use Of The Motion Feature

Oh, poor Mickey 17 (Robert Pattinson). Cloned from Mickey Barnes, a man who feels like a cross between Eeyore and Fry from Futurama, his thankless taks is to do the jobs that could get a person killed. Which leads to the first highlighted scene from the aforementioned film's 4DX release, in which the titular character is invited to dinner with corrupt politician/mission commander Kenneth Marshall (Mark Ruffalo) and his wife, Ylfa (Toni Collette).

After being fed a synthetic steak juiced up by growth hormones, Mickey starts to have a fatal allergic reaction. While the character is stumbling through Marshall’s dining room in the throes of death, the motion enhanced seating in 4DX lets audiences feel the poor guy’s supposedly final moments. Of course, he doesn’t quite bite it, thanks to an experimental painkiller.

However, if you were wondering if Mark Ruffalo’s remarks on his villainous role were hyperbole, they were not - as this scene also includes the crazed man putting a gun to poor 17’s head. That may or may not have triggered the vibrations on the seats but, to be totally honest, I can't remember. Seeing as poor Mickey 17 had a gun to his head, that's the sort of thing an audience member worries about when they like a character.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

A Chaotic Scene With A Creeper Baby Gets Wild

Fun fact: those interesting looking creatures you saw in Mickey 17’s first trailer are known as “Creepers.” Don’t let the name or the colonists’ attitudes towards them fool you, they’re actually really cute and less threatening than you’d think. Though, if you watch those marketing materials carefully enough, you can spot this truth from a mile away.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our next scene of note involves a baby Creeper, which scampers around causing chaos in what’s supposed to be a grand presentation by Kenneth Marshall to his colonists. With people running around as erratically as the baby, the motion features are naturally top tier.

But what really makes this scene sing is the fact that the air cannons mounted in your seat also get a workout, as decontamination jets and gunfire are present throughout. I won’t spoil the scene entirely, but let’s just say if you’re an animal lover that had their heart broken during Okja, you’re probably going to need tissues for how this scene wraps up.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Entire Third Act Climax Of Mickey 17 Is A 4DX Joyride

Rounding out the entire package that is Mickey 17 in 4DX is the third act climax, which sees both 17 and 18 racing against time to prevent a potential war between humans and Creepers. The team that converted Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi satire into 4DX deserves a lot of credit, as they not only aced the motion effects, but I think this is the most snow I’ve seen in this format. (I missed out on Red One, so I’m open to being corrected.)

Mickey 17 - To 4DX Or Not To 4DX (Image credit: Warner Bros.) I couldn’t let you all go without the usual scoring. So, for you die-hard fans, who want to know how I’d rate this presentation, here’s the rundown: Fit: 5/5

P&E: 4/5

Water: 4/5

Scent: 1/5

Light/Air/Smoke: 5/5

Motion: 5/5

Audience: 5/5

Final Verdict: 29/35

Just as this last section of the picture goes all out on its plot, we’re given quite a bit to chew on with 4DX’s capabilities. Which also includes Naomi Ackie’s Nasha Barridge kicking ass and pulling off a sick action hero move that results in her securing Toni Collette’s head in a potentially fatal thigh lock.

I’m so pleased with how this premium enhancement was pulled off, and it makes me even sadder that Captain America: Brave New World’s 3D/4DX variant wasn’t anywhere near this fun. Going into Mickey, I was expecting a totally different movie than the one I experienced; and I think that was by design.

I’ll dig more into that subject another time, as that's a whole other pitch to field. For now if you’re looking for my verdict on whether or not you should see Mickey 17 in 4DX, my answer is an emphatic yes.

Using the format’s bells and whistles to amplify everything from personal stakes to large scale thrills, this package really does run the gamut. You only need to observe the low vibration in your seat during some of the more subtle scenes in the furnace room to realize that there’s a lot of care and love in this conversion - even if the scent feature is still sadly limited.

With that, we can bring this experiment to a non-fatal close, as Mickey 17’s 4DX-perience has been pretty well captured. Whether you like this new format or not, let us know through the Comments! That's right, Comments are back, and in... Comment form! And, while you’re there, perhaps you can show us how interested you’d be in learning more about Novocaine’s upcoming 4DX presentation, which is coming down the line soon.

That aside, whatever way you see it, be sure to check out the spectacular Mickey 17 in theaters now!