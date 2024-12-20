I Thought I'd Hate Red One, But Then I Watched It And Need To Talk About It ASAP

Even though our very own Mike Reyes gave Red One a positive review not too long ago, I've heard nothing but people talking smack about it all over the internet.

Even though some of us here have defended the film , I was still pretty hesitant to believe that Red One could be anything more than a crummy, cash grabbing holiday flick. I mean, some people have even put it on their lists as one of the worst blockbusters of the year .

However, after watching it for myself, I can't believe just how much I loved the movie. In fact, I'd be willing to say that it's a new holiday favorite of mine. Here's why.

Oh, and minor spoilers up ahead.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Is It An Action Movie? A Horror Comedy? A Christmas Movie? What Is This?

Usually, when I say that a movie doesn't have a sense of identity, it’s not a compliment. It typically means that a movie can’t decide what genre it wants to be.

The same goes here, as I really couldn't tell you what genre it was aiming for. Is it an action movie masquerading as a horror comedy moonlighting as a Christmas movie? I honestly have no idea. But, do you know what? I love that I have no idea this time around.

Because it's all just so strange! Especially for a Christmas film. One minute, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (and this will definitely be added to my list of the best Dwayne Johnson movies ) will be in a high speed chase, and the next, Nick Kroll is being possessed by a snow witch on a beach in a very eerie-yet darkly comical-scene.

Plus, the whole movie genre-hops like this! Not only that, but all of it is weirdly wrapped up in a pleasant story about rekindling your love for the holidays.

I honestly haven’t watched a film that tonally shifts this much since Parasite, and that's one of my favorite movies of all time! In other words, this film is all over the place, but in the best sort of way!

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans Make For A Much Better Team Than I Ever Imagined

There is no better pairing with Dwayne Johnson than Kevin Hart, right? I mean, their off-screen friendship is probably on the same level of trolling as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and their on-screen chemistry is second-to-none.

However, I honestly think Chris Evans may be an even better compliment to Johnson's style of acting.

Evans, who plays a shifty ne'er-do-well in this movie, is fantastic as a deadbeat dad with a heart of gold. Johnson, who plays Santa's “Commander,” pretends not to judge, but he’s constantly judging all the time. And it's not even his fault, either, as he's been watching Santa selflessly do his job for hundreds of years, and it's kind of worn on him over time.

So, when Johnson’s character has to work with somebody as seemingly selfish as Evans’ character, friction obviously ensues. That said, it's never catty friction, as there's no high-pitched yelling and screaming. Instead, both actors just seem to calmly make their characters’ insufficiencies fit perfectly with one another.

Somehow, it just works, and I never expected this pairing to be so enjoyable, but it is. I love it!

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

I Like How We Learn That Santa Is Essentially Ant-Man

Who doesn't love the Ant-Man movies (the first two, anyway)? They're funny, engaging, and Ant-Man has the awesome ability to shrink (or grow!) to amazing proportions whenever he wants.

Well, one thing that I definitely wasn't expecting to learn from Red One was just how Santa is able to fit down so many people's chimneys, especially when he's supposed to be this lovingly portly fellow.

However, this movie teaches us that 1: Santa actually isn’t portly since he’s a beast in the weight room, and 2: he has the ability to shrink at will with a magic device, just like Ant-Man!

This comes into handy in some of the action segments, as Johnson's character uses the device as well, shrinking to avoid a punch, only to grow again to land a wallop on a hapless thug.

That said, the power is sort of inconsistent, because it can also make toys giant, and even in one scene, bring a toy chicken to life!

Like I said earlier, this movie is chaotic and seemingly just changing rules on the fly…but I’m not complaining. It kept the movie fresh for its little over two-hour run-time.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

I Also Love That Krampus Isn't The Antagonist When He Definitely Could Have Been

Christmas horror surprisingly has a rich history. Of course we have the classic Black Christmas (which was actually directed by Bob Clark, the same man who helmed the seasonal classic, A Christmas Story), but we also have a myriad of other films that really go overboard when it comes to the seasonal color of red.

One such character who seems to pop up in Christmas horror movies every now and then is Krampus, and he’s definitely in this film. However, he isn’t the main antagonist, even though he could have been.

Instead, he acts as Santa’s brother, and also formerly dated the main antagonist of this film, a snow witch named Gryla.

Now, both Krampus and Gryla are attached to Christmas folklore, and I love that Red One pulled from these darker tales. But, I also love that the movie sticks to Gryla being the big bad, because I haven’t really seen her in any Christmas movies, so it was really refreshing to see her here.

Plus, there’s a great moment where Krampus is playfully smacking Johnson around, and I’m happy that Krampus was made out to be silly rather than spooky. Because we’ve gotten enough spooky versions overtime. Bring on more Gryla!

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Overall, I Love How It Doesn't Feel Much Like A Christmas Movie, But It Also Does At The Same Time

One of my favorite Christmas movies is Jingle All the Way . It’s just so silly, and Arnold Schwarzenegger is perfect as a frustrated, but loving, father out on Christmas Eve searching for the perfect gift for his son.

I especially love it because I’d say it’s not your “traditional” Christmas movie. At the same time, I don’t think it veers too outside the realm of Christmas films, like say, Die Hard, which I know is often debated as a Christmas movie , but it’s one that I just don’t abide by (hell of an action flick, though).

That said, Red One is like the perfect in-between. Yes, it’s an action movie (or a horror comedy, depending on the scene), but it’s also definitely a Christmas movie. I mean, the whole narrative is set in motion when Santa Claus gets kidnapped.

In this way, even though there’s tons of action, and even a few frights, it’s still a Christmas movie at its heart, and it gives me that warm and fuzzy feeling by the end, which is exactly what I’m looking for in a Christmas flick. NOT Alan Rickman falling from the Nakatomi Tower (but again, hell of an action moment).