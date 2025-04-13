Y2K Checked All The Boxes For This '90s Kid, But I Need To Talk Out One Issue I Had With The A24 Horror-Comedy

As soon as I heard Y2K described as a “painfully accurate” portrayal of the ‘90s teen experience, I knew I had to see this movie. It took me longer than expected to check out one of the funniest comedies of 2024 , but the wait was worth it, as Kyle Mooney’s coming-of-age horror-comedy checked all the boxes for this ‘90s kid. From those Superbad meets Maximum Overdrive vibes to the myriad of ‘90s references to a special cameo I won’t spoil, this great A24 horror flick had it all. Well, except for one thing: a main protagonist I could root for.

Come with me as I break down everything I loved about Y2K and the one major issue I had with the movie, specifically when it comes to the main character and how he is presented from start to finish of this blood-soaked, joke-filled, and outrageously fun techno-horror film that brought back so many memories from my childhood…

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli/A24)

Okay, Y2K Captured Those 1999 Vibes Better Than Anything Else I've Seen

Though I wasn’t a high school junior when the new millennium rolled around, I was very much alive and learned a lot about music, fashion, and pop culture that was hip at the time from my older brother. That said, watching Y2K was like watching a time capsule being opened and explored because the movie captured those 1999 vibes better than anything else I’ve seen in years, and perhaps ever.

Kyle Mooney, who is the same age as my brother, did a fantastic job of getting down everything from those AIM away messages, to the music, to Tae Bo workout tapes taking over suburbia before the turn of the century.

The best part about it is the fact that Mooney and co-writer Evan Winter didn’t include the references, which went over the cast’s heads , for the sake of including them. They worked, and set the tone for the movie and helped establish the various characters in the first half of the story before everything goes to hell in a hand basket.

(Image credit: A24)

And The Characters, With The Various Teen Archetypes, Were Great... For The Most Part

If anything, Y2K feels like a love letter to the great ‘90s comedies that perfectly captured the era. Much like classics like Can’t Hardly Wait, Mooney’s horror-comedy features all the major archetypes and cliques found at schools, malls, skateparks, and random street corners in the mid-to-late 1990s. During the big New Year’s Eve party, you have stoners, you have kandi kids, you have nu-metal fans, you have wannabe rappers obsessed with the likes of Immortal Technique...they’re all there. I mean, there’s even a character named Soccer Chris, for crying out loud.

A lot of these characters are just there for world-building, background roles, or bodies to put through the proverbial meat grinder when the machines attack after the ball drops, but there are a handful like Julian Dennison’s Danny, Rachel Zegler’s Laura, and Lachlan Watson’s Ash that really shine in their respective roles. I wish I could say the same about Jaeden Martell’s Eli, the main character in Y2K, however I couldn’t really get down with the main protagonist, which is bumming me out.

(Image credit: A24)

I Had A Really Hard Time Rooting For Eli, Even Though He Was The Main Character

Though I initially connected with Eli in the early part of the movie (I mean, I know what it’s like to be an awkward teenager), I had a harder and harder time rooting for him as the events unfolded. From being a stick in the mud when it came to his friends, being a little creepy when it came to pursuing Laura, and dealing with other characters, Eli wasn’t noteworthy, he wasn’t likable, and he was kind of just there, taking up space.

As the movie went on, I kept finding myself drawn to other characters like Danny, Laura, Ash, and even Daniel Zolghadri’s CJ. Hell, I even rooted for Mason Gooding’s Jonas, Laura’s ex-boyfriend who I initially thought was going to be a foil for Eli. I hate saying this, but he was the worst part of his own story .

(Image credit: A24)

I Couldn't Tell If I'm Supposed To Like Or Dislike Him, And That's Kind Of A Problem

One of the main issues I had with Eli’s character was the fact that I could never really tell if I was supposed to like or dislike him. On one hand, he’s the main character and the eyes through which we see the story. At times, I found myself relating to him, while at others I couldn’t stand the sight of him. I don’t know if Mooney and Winter were going for a relatable hangdog of a character and fell short in making him likable, but that’s pretty much what happened.

Most of the other characters, even those that are straight-up stereotypes, were either likable or unlikable, not something in the middle of the spectrum that doesn’t resonate. It could just be me, but I just couldn’t figure him out, which is kind of a problem to have when he’s supposed to be the main hero of the story.

(Image credit: A24)

Despite It All, Y2K Had Me Rolling With Laughter And Nostalgia

I watched Y2K after my wife and kids went to sleep, and there were several points in the movie where I was afraid I was going to wake them up with my laughter. Though I had some issues with the main character and other parts of the story, I was having a ball with all the era-specific jokes from start to finish.

This was especially true whenever Kyle Mooney’s stoner video store employee Garrett was on screen. Seriously, his big rabbit hole when he’s smoking in the “champagne room” at the video store was some of the funniest stuff I’ve seen in years. It was like one of his Weekend Update characters but to the max.

Then there’s all the nostalgia throughout the movie. Mooney and his team got everything down perfectly when it came to rebuilding the 1999 setting. I’m honestly considering watching it again just so I can pick up on all the references I missed the first time around.

All in all, Y2K felt like a blast from the past and gave me some of the funniest movie moments I’ve had in a long time. Now I can’t wait to see how the former SNL mainstay follows it up.