I Finally Watched Every 2023 Best Picture Oscar Nominated Movie, And I Have Thoughts

You know, when the Academy changed the nominations for Best Picture from five to a possible 10 in 2009, I thought it was the beginning of the end. It didn’t help that movies like the original Avatar (which I thought was pretty meh at the time), The Blind Side (which I thought was maudlin junk) and District 9 (which I liked, but didn’t think was “worthy” of a Best Picture nom) were sitting alongside “legitimate” Best Picture nominees like A Serious Man, Precious, An Education, Inglorious Basterds, and The Hurt Locker, the latter of which eventually won.

However, now that I’m older, I’m ashamed of the elitist attitude that I once held, especially since I now view the 10 nominee thing as a positive. Since 2009, we’ve gotten movies like Up, Black Panther, and even Joker, all getting Best Picture noms, and this might not have happened with only five nominations. In fact, I’m now angry when oddball movies like The Lighthouse get snubbed, as I definitely thought it should have been nominated.

Now, after finally watching all of the 2023 Oscar nominated movies, I think that this very well might have been the best list of nominees ever. And, I don’t just mean since the Academy started featuring 10 possible nominations. I mean, like, in its entire history, and I have five reasons why.

(Image credit: United Artists)

There Really Was Something For Everyone

Let’s just go through the list of all the 2023 nominees for Best Picture, shall we? We had the big budget, crowd-pleaser Top Gun: Maverick, which our very own Sean O’Connell called the best movie of 2022.

We got another major audience favorite in Avatar: The Way of Water. The foreign language war drama, All Quiet on the Western Front, super personal drama, The Fabelmans, (extremely) dark comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, another dark (but not quite as dark) comedy, Triangle of Sadness, modern period piece (with a lot to say about the women of today) Women Talking, the drama with a TOWERING PERFORMANCE, Tár (it also had a lot to say about today's women), a semi-musical drama in Elvis, and the genre-bending excellence of Everything Everywhere All At Once, which actually WON Best Picture.

Now, is that a list of movies, or what? Out of all of the films nominated this year, I’d say that only Elvis, which many people liked, but I despised, and Avatar: The Way of Water, which I wasn’t impressed by, were less than stellar picks. But, you know what? I’m glad that they were nominated, because they were the kinds of films that definitely expanded the reach to people who don’t want to see movies like Tár, or Triangle of Sadness. Popular films like Top Gun: Maverick deserve a place in the nominees, as movies are for everybody, and so nominations for Best Picture should also be for everybody.

Now, does this mean that I think something like Fast X should be up for Best Picture next year? Well, no, not really, as I think there should be at least some substance to a movie other than “It’s all about family.” At the same time, though, I was disappointed when Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t nominated for Best Picture back in 2022, since it obviously touched a great many people on an emotional level.

I don’t think 2023 had that problem, however, as, like I said, there really was something for everyone.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

There Was Actual Diversity This Year

I’ll never forget when #OscarsSoWhite was trending. It occurred because a number of the nominees that year were white (obviously), so activist April Reign questioned why. It honestly changed everything, and even today, people question why movies like The Woman King, Nope, or Till get snubbed in not only the Best Picture race, but also in the acting, writing, and other categories, as well.

Here’s the thing. As a Black person myself, I definitely hear the call when Black creators and performers don’t get recognized for their achievements, but I also think that any diversity in a field that is mostly dominated by white men is a positive, and 2023’s nominees didn’t disappoint.

Women Talking and Tár both featured women in prominent roles, and were vastly different (Women Talking even won Best Adapted Screenplay). Triangle of Sadness had a super diverse cast, and if there’s any problem I have with the 2023 nominees, it’s that Filipino actress, Dolly de Leon didn’t get nominated.

The Fabelmans tackles elements of antisemitism, All Quiet on the Western Front is literally a foreign film (with white people, yeah, but foreign), and then, the crown gem of diversity, Everything Everywhere All At Once, which had a plot focused on generational Asian culture (and so much more) won Best Picture. So, yeah, there were some glaring snubs for Black creators and actors in 2023 (and the consistent lack of Hispanic diversity always irks me), but diversity was still definitely regarded (and celebrated!) this time around.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Bombastic Action Movies Didn't Get Snubbed

I mentioned this earlier, but I honestly think it’s pretty amazing that not one, but two bombastic action movies made it into the category for Best Picture, those being Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Both films, for a time, were vying for box office supremacy (Avatar eventually blew Top Gun away in the long run), and both films were possibly the only two movies that people actually went out in droves to see in 2022. And, I think that’s amazing.

Looking back, I honestly think that movies like Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Speed, Total Recall, and hell, even the pretty recent John Wick should have been up for Best Picture. Do you know why? Because many people would have told you that one of those aforementioned movies was the Best Picture they had seen in the years that they came out, and those people deserve a voice, too. Thankfully, the people who would have said that Avatar: The Way of Water or Top Gun: Maverick were the best movie they saw last year got considered this time around.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Heck, Dark Comedies, And Even A Semi-Musical Got Some Love

I mentioned diversity before, but I was referring to the actors and actresses for the most part. I also think that the movies were fairly diverse as well. Similar to the action films, we also got TWO dark comedies (With EEAAO being more of a light-comedy, sci-fi drama) with The Banshees of Inisherin and Triangle of Sadness, and I LOVE me some dark comedies.

Now, Inisherin was PITCH black comedy, with dismemberment actually being a part of the “laughs.” It was also a really great drama, though, and it toed the line like only Martin McDonagh seems to be able to. With Triangle of Sadness, we got more of a broad satire. The movie won the Palme d’Or, and between the lengthy puke and vomit scene in Triangle, and the fight over a butt plug in EEAAO, I honestly think that 2023 was the year of the “What the hell am I watching?” humor, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Hell, we even got a semi-MUSICAL in 2023 with Elvis. So, if this wasn’t the year for everyone, then I don’t know what is.

(Image credit: A24)

The Best Film Of The Year Actually Won!

Lastly, how often is it that the best movie of the year actually wins Best Picture? Yes, obviously, this is a subjective opinion, but years from now, when people look back on the movies that have won Best Picture, I think they will look very fondly upon EEAAO. I thought it the moment I first saw it, and I still think it now, but it is a must-see, once in a lifetime movie, and one that will age like fine wine.

During the pandemic, I actually watched every movie that won Best Picture, and even a lot of the films that were nominated that didn’t win. There are some genuinely amazing movies that won Best Picture, I would say that a vast majority of the films that actually won beat out much better films. In some years, the best movie of the year wasn’t even nominated (like Do the Right Thing). So, for EEAAO to actually WIN the highest honor at the end (as well as deserving actor and actresses wins) was just the cherry on top.

Was 2023 the best list of Best Picture nominations for you, too? For more news on all things cinema, make sure to swing around here often.