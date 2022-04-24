4 Reasons Why You Need To See Everything Everywhere All At Once Right Now

I don't normally recommend movies to people. We all have different tastes, and my taste usually runs counter to what everybody else likes (for example, I think Birdman is the best movie to win Best Picture in the past ten years or so). My last favorite modern movie was Darren Aronofsky’s mother!

But, every now and then, a movie comes along that is so unique, so excellent, and so once-in-a-lifetime, that I just have to recommend it to everybody. I'm talking about your Pulp Fictions (which will always be Quentin Tarantino's best film, no debate), and your meta movies like Adaptation.

Well, I just recently saw another movie that is probably destined to become a cult classic, and I want to divert that outcome, since I don't want Everything Everywhere All At Once to become a cult classic. I want it to be a film that is widely watched by everybody, everywhere. So, if you’re kind of on the fence about seeing this movie, then I have four reasons why you ABSOLUTELY MUST see it, and preferably in the theaters.

There's Nothing Else Like It. Ever

Like I mentioned in the intro, I typically like films that most other modern viewers don't enjoy. For example, I'm a huge fan of Rob Zombie's movies, but Stanley Kubrick is also my favorite director. So, my taste is kind of all over the place. But, while I was watching Everything Everywhere All At Once and enjoying the hell out of it, I thought that I would be the only person who would love such a zany and outlandish film, since it's so bizarre and unlike anything else I’ve ever watched before.

But no. The rest of the audience was laughing hysterically and they seemed just as into it as I was. In fact, it has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% with critics, and a 92% audience score, as of this writing, which is why I feel perfectly comfortable with recommending Everything Everywhere All At Once to you. It's not just the kind of film that I feel only I would enjoy (And I enjoy some pretty weird movies--like Zardoz, for instance), but a film that I feel everybody will enjoy! In fact, even our very own Eric Eisenberg wrote a glowing review for the film.

But honestly, I'm actually shocked that so many people seemed to enjoy it since it pretty much defies definition. When my family asked me what it was about after I watched it, I said, "I honestly don't even know how to describe it." But here’s the summary on IMDb: "An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led."

And I GUESS that’s what it’s about, but it's so much more than just that. There’s this deep family element that exists within the multiverse hopping story, and it’s truly the heart of the film. But then, it's also a story about the entire nature of existence, as well as an existential story about what it means to age and look back upon what could have been. And then, it's all wrapped up in a narrative that also includes people with hot dogs for hands, raccoon chefs in hibachi kitchens, and Jamie Lee Curtis doing drop kicks, which is all buttressed by some incredible acting from its main cast. Speaking of whom.

The Movie Is A Career-Best For Michelle Yeoh

I’ve been a fan of Michelle Yeoh ever since I first saw her in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as Yu Shu Lien, and from there, I went both forward and backward in her career. At first, I went backward, catching her in Tomorrow Never Dies, and then more of her kicking ass in Supercop with Jackie Chan.

And then, I went forward with movies like The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, and with her as a voice actress in Kung Fu Panda 2. But, it wasn’t until I saw her in Crazy Rich Asians as Eleanor Young where I first saw Michelle Yeoh straight up act without having to kick any ass. Well, physically, at least.

But, Everything Everywhere All At Once actually has the best of both worlds. In this film, Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who is stressed out from running a laundromat with her husband (Played excellently by Ke Huy Quan), but she also plays a badass later in the film, cleaning house with her martial arts prowess.

That said, she also plays it for laughs, adding nuance not only to her performance, but also to her entire career as a butt-kicker. I have doubts that she’ll be nominated for Best Actress when the 2023 Oscars come around, but I definitely hope that she does. She certainly deserves it.

Fresh New Stories Like This Should Be Seen So That We Tell Hollywood With Our Wallets That We Want More Of Them

One complaint I've heard time and time again is that Hollywood doesn't have any fresh, new ideas these days, and I agree. For the most part. But, my only question is, who's fault is that? The biggest movie of last year was Spider-Man: No Way Home. And while I loved that movie (I even thought it should be nominated for Best Picture), it really was another sequel to an already established franchise. Not only that, but it was a superhero movie, which is a genre that some, including Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, have bemoaned for hurting cinema as a whole.

But, Everything Everywhere All At Once is a truly different film experience that people should see so that we can tell Hollywood, with our wallets, that look, this is what we want out of our movies from here on out. Sequels and reboots are fine and all, and we'll see them, but what we really want is mind-bending films with heart, great character development and pacing.

Because when Hollywood hears the word “Multiverse,” they’re likely thinking more Dr. Strange than something like Everything Everywhere All At Once. And we have to show Hollywood, through our dollars, that we do want Dr. Strange, but we also want other strange (and wonderful) movies that have nothing to do with Marvel.

It's Important To Celebrate The Film's Diversity

And lastly, can I just say how wonderful it is to have such a diverse film as Everything Everywhere All At Once? The AAPI Community doesn’t get many widely distributed American films to begin with, but to get one as wildly inventive and beautiful as this one that can be enjoyed by all audiences while also staying true to its identity, well, I mean, hot damn, when do we EVER get that?

Hardly ever, which is why we need to support more films like this. And I’m not just saying that we need to support it just because of its diversity, but because we also need to show that films with mostly diverse casts can sell at the box office.

Sure, movies like Black Panther and Shang-Chi are great for showcasing diversity, but again, those are superhero films, and people will see superhero films regardless. We need to show Hollywood that unique pictures, with diverse casts, and big ideas can also sell tickets. This is our chance to show Hollywood that we’re all in with movies like this, and the diverse cast is just a great added plus.

Well, have I convinced you? I certainly hope I have, since Everything Everywhere All At Once deserves more than just your money. It deserves your love and attention, too. For news on more out there movie experiences, make sure to hop into this multiverse often!