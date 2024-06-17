Ian McKellen Hospitalized After Falling Off Stage During Performance, Expected To Make A ‘Speedy And Full Recovery’

Although Ian McKellen has entertained countless people around the world with his movie and TV show appearances, as is the case with so many actors, he got his start on the stage and continues to go back there. Since April, McKellen has been keeping busy at the Noël Coward Theatre in London, England with Player Kings, an adaptation of Henry IV Parts One and Part Two that began its 12-week run on the West End back in April. Unfortunately, word’s come in that McKellen fell off stage during his most recent performance, though the good news is he’s expected to make a “speedy and full recovery” after being hospitalized.

The BBC reported that Ian McKellen lost his footing while performing a fight scene during the production and lost his footing, causing him to fall. The publication stated that when the house lights came up, “the actor cried out and staff rushed to help.” The audience was subsequently evacuated from the theatre and the Tuesday performance was cancelled. A statement from McKellen’s representative has since provided the following update (via THR):

Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings. Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.

The statement also included thanks to “doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience,” and to “all the venue staff for their support. This injury follows more than half a decade after McKellen hurt his leg while running to catch a train in London, which resulted in that night’s performance of King Lear at the Duke of York theatre being cancelled. In that case though, he conducted a Q&A onstage to entertain those who’d come to see the production.

Ian McKellen’s other stage credits from the last several years includes Hamlet, Mother Goose and Frank and Percy. As far as onscreen work goes, he was most recently heard narrating a couple episodes of Ted, which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription, and he was last seen on the big screen in 2023’s The Critic. Of course, the two roles for which McKellen is arguably best known for are Magneto in the original X-Men movies and Gandalf in both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, Regarding the latter, the 85-year-old McKellen was asked if he’s be game to reprise the role for the upcoming Gollum-centric movie Peter Jackson is making, and he responded, “If I’m alive.”

We’ll keep you apprised on Ian McKellen’s physical state as more details come in. Until then, best of luck with your recovery from the fall, sir!