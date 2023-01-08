12 Iconic Disney Princess Songs, Ranked

Ah Disney. Something that has held my heart for years, ever since I was a young one. From their delectable Disney rides , to their movies and everything else, I have always loved Disney, and one thing I most certainly love are the Disney princesses – specifically, their songs.

While many girls such as myself grow up loving the Disney princesses as a whole, I was also one of the many who grew up singing their songs at the top of my lungs for all to hear. And now, several years later, I feel inclined to make a list and rank my favorite those tunes. If you want to know about the best Disney princess songs, this is my ranking from worst to best.

Also, just a quick thing – I know we all want songs from Hercules or even The Hunchback of Notre Dame, but unfortunately, Meg and Esmerelda are not considered Disney princesses, so I can’t put those in. However, I will suggest you go and listen to “ I Won’t Say I’m In Love ” and “ God Help The Outcasts .” Absolute bangers.

(Image credit: Disney)

Honorable Mention: Let It Go (Frozen)

Okay, Elsa isn’t a princess when she sings “ Let It Go ,” I know. But, it would be a sin to not at least mention this song because of how freaking popular it was. I mean, only 2021's “ We Don’t Talk About Bruno ” surpassed it, but no other Disney song has come close to the mayhem of this banger.

It still slaps to this day and no matter how many more Frozen sequels come out, nothing is going to beat Elsa singing “Let It Go.” It’s just that good.

(Image credit: Disney)

12. Someday My Prince Will Come – Snow White And The Seven Dwarves

Okay, let’s get into the actual list. “ Someday My Prince Will Come ” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is boring as heck.

Granted, it’s a product of its time, I know that and acknowledge it. But in comparison to the great Disney princess songs that have been released, it’s last. Here’s hoping that Rachel Zegler’s version will be better in the live-action movie.

(Image credit: Disney)

11. Once Upon A Dream – Sleeping Beauty

“ Once Upon a Dream ” from Sleeping Beauty isn’t that much better than the previous entry on this list, but I have to put it a spot above, because I feel at least a little more connection to Aurora. The poor girl has lived in the woods her whole life and really knows nothing else beyond that, and she dreams of meeting someone.

You can also argue that the song doesn't even talk about meeting the love of her life, but just someone she cares about and wants love from. Also, Aurora’s voice could rock me to sleep.

(Image credit: Disney)

10. When Will My Life Begin? – Tangled

Ugh, I hate to put Tangled's “ When Will My Life Begin? ” so low, because I used to sing it all the time. But, there’s no substance to it. It’s really just Rapunzel talking to herself about how much she wants to leave the tower and start her life after doing the same mundane tasks over and over again.

I mean, I feel the same, girl. But it’s just not worthy of being toward the top. I do love Tangled though – will forever be a Flynn Ryder girl.

(Image credit: Disney)

9. Speechless – Aladdin

“A Whole New World” is not a Disney princess song, it is a love song, and I stand by that. However, “ Speechless ” from the live-action Aladdin is a Disney princess song that is sung by Jasmine – and I kind of rock with it.

Naomi Scott has a brilliant voice, and the song itself is powerful, talking about how she refuses to go down without a fight even though the rest of the world wants her to be quiet. She really brings out the spunk of Jasmine that we saw in the animated film. I only wish that it wasn’t all in her head in the movie – we had musical moments in the film itself, why did this song have to be in her head?

(Image credit: Disney)

8. A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes – Cinderella

Say what you want about Cinderella, but this song still makes me feel at home when I listen to it. “ A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes ” is something I actually believe, and when I feel down on myself, I’ve genuinely listened to this to make myself feel better.

Compared to other Disney songs down the line, it’s not the best, but the lyrics still hit. “No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.” Like, those are powerful words of perseverance for a kid’s song; to keep believing no matter what.

(Image credit: Disney)

7. Belle – Beauty And The Beast

Technically Belle isn’t a princess yet when she sings “ Belle ” in Beauty and the Beast, and she’s not the only person singing, but her voice stands out the most – as she doesn’t have a solo in the film. However, I do love it so much even now.

It’s literally just Belle talking about how she feels unseen and left out amongst everyone else – literally just because she reads and is slightly more educated, but you can sense her wanting to find something better out there. “There must be more than this provincial life” indeed.

(Image credit: Disney)

6. For The First Time In Forever – Frozen

Frozen had an incredible soundtrack, and one of the first songs featured was “ For The First Time in Forever ” where both Anna and (technically) Elsa are princesses. It was before she was crowned, even if Disney sees them as queens of Arendelle now. What I love about this song more than some of the others is the dichotomy between the two sisters.

We sees how excited Anna is to finally open up the gates, giddy and literally jumping off the walls and tripping over herself, to Elsa’s fears about letting her powers go. The voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel meld so well and I will forever love listening to them over and over again. It’s a great duet – one I have sung along to many times.

(Image credit: Disney)

5. Almost There – The Princess And The Frog

The Princess and the Frog is an underappreciated movie that deserves so much more love, and “ Almost There ” is a brilliant Disney princess song. Again, Tiana isn’t technically a princess when she sings it, but dang does she belt it out.

Obviously, Anika Noni Rose was phenomenal, but the very premise of the song is what does it for me – that through hard work, Tiana is going to reach her dream, that she’s getting “closer and closer everyday” and she’s almost there – speaking to little girls everywhere to keep working towards their goals. You just have to love it.

(Image credit: Disney)

4. Reflection – Mulan

I always forget that Mulan only has, like, five songs in it before its tone shifts, but “ Reflection ” is brilliant. Talking about Mulan’s internal conflict, it’s all about her feeling bad and how she feels she has brought dishonor to her family.

She doesn’t even recognize her own reflection because she puts on a mask to bring happiness to her family, but she can’t even do that, and she wants her reflection to be her again rather than the perfect doll everyone wants her to be. Perfection.

(Image credit: Disney)

3. Part Of Your World – The Little Mermaid

I mean, it’s The Little Mermaid. One of the best Disney movies ever. It started the Disney renaissance – you knew it would be high up here.

I’m not the hugest fan of Ariel, just because I don’t agree with her giving up her voice to be with a man she didn’t even know, but “ Part Of Your World ” is certainly one of the best, because I think anyone can relate to feeling like a literal fish out of water, but with her, she actually feels as if she doesn’t belong and wants to find somewhere else to be – wants to be part of someone else’s world that she finds so much more intriguing and interesting.

I think anyone can relate to that message, and even if you don’t think Ariel is the best Disney princess, she certainly has one of the best songs. And yes, I can’t wait to hear Halle Bailey sing it, too.

(Image credit: Disney)

2. Colors Of The Wind – Pocahontas

Okay, let’s ignore the fact that Pocahontas is incredibly, historically inaccurate. I know that. We all know that. And the music, if we’re being honest, is mostly forgettable. I think the only other song I remember from it is “ Just Around the Riverbend ,” and briefly, “ Savages .”

But “ Colors of the Wind ” is something else. And you know it, too.

It’s the perfect song to accurately describe how the Native Americans of the United States felt as the colonizers came, placing claim to land that they didn’t know.

Pocahontas urges John Smith to think with all the colors of the wind, to recognize that there are other people who live on this planet that don’t look like him. That the Earth is a beautiful place that deserves to be worshiped and held sacred, not conquered. We can’t keep cutting down trees or killing animals because they are a part of the cycle of nature – the beauty of the world around us.

I’m pretty sure I became such a stickler for preserving nature because of this movie, and now, I go on walks and runs all the time to enjoy it as much as I can, because there is so much out there to love. Pocahontas says it best – we must paint with all the colors of the wind.

(Image credit: Disney)

1. How Far I’ll Go – Moana

I literally just did an article about how much I love Moana, but I’ll go into it again – I love Moana. And I adore “ How Far I’ll Go .” With a passion so deep I can barely hold it in.

Not only do I love Lin-Manuel Miranda’s lyrics, the song is fantastic in every way, both in its melodies and its meaning. Think about it – it’s almost like another version of “Part of Your World,” but this time, focused on fulfilling one's deepest desires instead of wanting to be a part of someone else’s world.

All Moana wants to do is sail out on the sea, because she feels as if it’s calling her. She feels as if this is what she is meant to do and while she knows she has responsibilities back home, she can’t stop this urge to go, to see just “how far” she can go, but she knows the moment she leaves, there’s no turning back.

But in the end, it’s too much – she pushes herself to go to the sea, despite her fears and judgements, because she trusts herself to go on this adventure – even if at first, it doesn’t go as planned.

Moana technically isn’t a princess in the movie, but Disney considers her one – so she gets the number one spot in my heart and on this list.