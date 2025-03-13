‘If Brad Can't Drive, This Whole Film Wasn't Going To Work’: F1’s Director Explains How Brad Pitt Got Behind The Wheel For The Upcoming Film
A lot hinged on Brad Pitt's skill behind the wheel.
People familiar with the work of Joe Kosinski know that he strives for an extra dose of reality in his blockbusters. In the making of Top Gun: Maverick, he didn't simply enlist a fleet of stunt pilots and/or make exclusive use of green screen; he got his actors very comfortable sitting in the cockpits of real jets. This in mind, it will surprise nobody that Brad Pitt does all of his own driving in Kosinski's new racing thriller F1... but adding this special verisimilitude meant hinging the entire film one one thing: Pitt's skills behind the wheel.
As you can see above, the first trailer for F1 has landed online, and in advance of the preview's launch, Joseph Kosinski participated in a virtual press conference earlier this week. The filmmaker spoke to the technical aspects of making the new thriller, and he emphasized that there was an effort to let the stars of the film literally be in the driver's seat. Said the director,
The complication here, of course, is that while an actor may be good at pretending to be other people, they may not actually have the natural skills required to operate a real Formula One car. The real drivers in the sport famously have incredible reaction times that allow them to safely operate the vehicles. Joseph Kosinski couldn't rely on the stars of his movie to perform on that level, but he needed them to posses a particular level of competence.
This required months of training, and the actors notably got the support of Lewis Hamilton, a driver who holds multiple records in the world of Formula One racing and is a producer on the new film:
Intense training was always going to be required to get Brad Pitt and Damson Idris properly prepared for their performances, but Joseph Kosinski noted that Pitt already had some innate skill that made the whole process that much easier. The director continued,
Physically and operationally, motorcycles and F1 cars are obviously quite different, but one can logically understand the link being made here. Not only does one require the aforementioned speedy reaction times to remain safe, but you need a certain level of confidence to kick the engines into high gear. Joseph Kosinski explained that Brad Pitt had both covered.
In F1, Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes – a former Formula One driver who is recruited back into the sport when a friend (Javier Bardem) teams him up with a young talent named Joshua "Noah" Pearce (Damson Idris). The talented ensemble cast also includes Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Shea Whigham, and the film, with action that will demand the big screen experience, will be in theaters domestically on June 27.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Call Me': Jenna Ortega Revealed Another Childhood Horror Classic That She Adores And Would Be Down To Join A Sequel For
Netflix’s The Electric State Review: I Think The Russo Bros’ Latest Movie Looks Awesome, But It Proves They Should Make Some Career Changes