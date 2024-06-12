Inside Out 2 Has Screened For Critics, And Pixar’s Latest Exploration Of Emotions Is Another Hit For The Studio
In 2015, Pixar released its 15th theatrical film, Inside Out, which explored the personified emotions of a young girl named Riley. The flick was met with praise from reviewers and the general public alike, and it ranks as one of Pixar’s best movies. Now Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust are back to contend with new emotions that have entered Riley’s mind, as Inside Out 2 is about to arrive onto the 2024 movies schedule. Ahead of the release, critics have started sharing their thoughts on the sequel, and it looks like Pixar has another hit on its hands.
Starting off, CinemaBlend’s Inside Out 2 review has our own Sarah El-Mahmoud giving the sequel 4.5 out of 5 stars. She stated that although Inside Out 2 doesn’t quite reach the same quality level as its predecessor, it nonetheless does a remarkable job of exploring this new phase of Riley’s life, which sees Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment setting up shop amongst the established emotions.
Variety’s Owen Gleiberman echoed the opinion that Inside Out 2 is nearly as exceptional as its predecessor, calling the new emotions a “deliriously fun crew” and musing that the movie may be “the most poignantly perceptive tale of the conundrums of early adolescence since Eighth Grade.”
Brian Pruitt from USA Today gave Inside Out 2 3.5 out of 4 stars. He said it’s “one of the better revists” in Pixar’s history because of how well it knows its audience,” though he also noted that the movie starts to lose focus towards thew middle of the story.
Slashfilm’s Chris Evangelista was slightly less impressed with Inside Out 2, giving it a 7/10 score. But his criticisms aside, Evangelista admitted that the sequel knocked him for “an emotional loop,” and he also surmises that the movie becomes “a little extra powerful” for younger viewers who “can’t quite articulate why they feel the way they feel.”
Finally, Olly Richards from Empire awarded Inside Out 2 with a 4/5 star score, stating that while most of the new characters are “a bit thin,” they’re used for “some first-rate visual comedy,” and Anxiety in particular shines as the “misguided, not-quite-villain.”
These are just some of the opinions circulating about regarding Inside Out 2, so feel free to look elsewhere to see what other critics are saying about the movie. Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black respectively reprise Joy, Sadness and Anger in the sequel, and Tony Hale and Liza Lapira respectively take over as Fear and Disgust from Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling. Other new voices in the mix include Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment. Kelsey Mann directed the movie, and Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein wrote the script.
You’ll be able to judge Inside Out 2 for yourself when it opens in theaters this Friday, June 14. Ahead of the release, remember that you can Inside Out with your Disney+ subscription.
