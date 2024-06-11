After Sadness Walked The Carpet At Inside Out 2's Premiere, Fans Couldn't Stop Commenting About How Relatable It Was
Sadness is a whole vibe.
Pixar's highly anticipated upcoming Inside Out 2 recently premiered in Los Angeles, but it wasn't just the film that stole the show. Sadness, one of the beloved characters, captivated everyone on the red carpet with her relatable demeanor rather than her viral Disneyland dance. Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on Sadness's appearance, making the forthcoming 2024 movie schedule release even more anticipated.
In an amazingly relatable X post from Variety, reposted by Claire Rowden (@clx1re), Sadness can be seen on the red carpet, acting shy and reserved, embodying the essence of the emotion she represents. Fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions, drawing parallels between Sadness’s behavior and their own experiences at social events.
me going out to an event that I planned and arranged myself when I was in a good mood https://t.co/tVGKZHQOpLJune 11, 2024
Here’s a look at some other reactions that flooded X (formerly Twitter). @kendallhosseini summed up the sentiment of many, posting:
I feel this. A similar sentiment was echoed by @hipstermermaid, who humorously added:
Honestly, for a hot second, I thought it was yours truly. Adding to the chorus, @GianmarcoSoresi joked:
I guess @hipstermermaid and I weren't alone in our mistake. Finally, @LagunaBiotchIG hilariously sounded off like Gianmarco. They couldn’t help but comment:
The enthusiastic reaction to Sadness's red carpet appearance underscores fans' deep connection with these characters and the emotions they represent. Looking back, Inside Out might have seemed a bit mature for children due to its thoughtful portrayal of depression. However, its ability to personify complex emotions in an accessible and heartfelt way continues to strike a chord with audiences of all ages.
The much-anticipated sequel will explore Riley's teenage years, as hinted at the end of the first film, introducing her to new emotions. The plot revolves around Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who manage Riley's emotions effectively. However, their world is turned upside down with the arrival of Anxiety, leaving them uncertain about how to cope with this new and complex emotion. Honestly, I may resonate more with Anxiety than even sadness. Can you imagine her on the red carpet?
Inside Out is one of Pixar's finest films, mainly due to the incredible voice actors who bring Riley's emotions to life. Each actor perfectly embodies their respective feelings, making the characters unforgettable. With the sequel approaching and the possibility of more Inside Out films in the future, I'm confident that Sadness and the entire range of emotional characters will continue to resonate with fans across social media.
The newest trailer for the Amy Poehler-led sequel has introduced a variety of new emotions, with Maya Hawke's Anxiety already capturing the spotlight. While we might have to wait a bit longer to see more emotions debut in future installments and make their mark on social media and the red carpet, the release of Inside Out 2 is just around the corner, hitting theaters on June 14th. In the meantime, you can revisit the original film, available for streaming with a Disney+ subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.