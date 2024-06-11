After Sadness Walked The Carpet At Inside Out 2's Premiere, Fans Couldn't Stop Commenting About How Relatable It Was

Pixar's highly anticipated upcoming Inside Out 2 recently premiered in Los Angeles, but it wasn't just the film that stole the show. Sadness, one of the beloved characters, captivated everyone on the red carpet with her relatable demeanor rather than her viral Disneyland dance . Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on Sadness's appearance, making the forthcoming 2024 movie schedule release even more anticipated.

In an amazingly relatable X post from Variety, reposted by Claire Rowden (@clx1re) , Sadness can be seen on the red carpet, acting shy and reserved, embodying the essence of the emotion she represents. Fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions, drawing parallels between Sadness’s behavior and their own experiences at social events.

me going out to an event that I planned and arranged myself when I was in a good mood https://t.co/tVGKZHQOpLJune 11, 2024

Here’s a look at some other reactions that flooded X (formerly Twitter). @kendallhosseini summed up the sentiment of many, posting:

the vibe i bring to the function

I feel this. A similar sentiment was echoed by @ hipstermermaid , who humorously added:

live footage of me showing up to the function

Honestly, for a hot second, I thought it was yours truly. Adding to the chorus, @GianmarcoSoresi joked:

For a second I thought I was at the #InsideOut2 premiere in Los Angeles.

I guess @hipstermermaid and I weren't alone in our mistake. Finally, @LagunaBiotchIG hilariously sounded off like Gianmarco. They couldn’t help but comment:

I look so good on my first red carpet

The enthusiastic reaction to Sadness's red carpet appearance underscores fans' deep connection with these characters and the emotions they represent. Looking back, Inside Out might have seemed a bit mature for children due to its thoughtful portrayal of depression . However, its ability to personify complex emotions in an accessible and heartfelt way continues to strike a chord with audiences of all ages.

The much-anticipated sequel will explore Riley's teenage years, as hinted at the end of the first film, introducing her to new emotions. The plot revolves around Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who manage Riley's emotions effectively. However, their world is turned upside down with the arrival of Anxiety, leaving them uncertain about how to cope with this new and complex emotion. Honestly, I may resonate more with Anxiety than even sadness. Can you imagine her on the red carpet?

Inside Out is one of Pixar's finest films , mainly due to the incredible voice actors who bring Riley's emotions to life. Each actor perfectly embodies their respective feelings, making the characters unforgettable. With the sequel approaching and the possibility of more Inside Out films in the future, I'm confident that Sadness and the entire range of emotional characters will continue to resonate with fans across social media.