Investigation Into Alec Baldwin’s Rust Will Come To A Conclusion Soon

It’s been well over a year now since Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death on the set of the Alec Baldwin-led movie Rust. The late cinematographer was killed by a live round from a prop gun that was reportedly fired by Baldwin himself. At this point, the FBI has shared its findings in the matter, while Baldwin and Hutchins’ family reached a settlement in the latter’s wrongful death lawsuit. Despite all of that though, there is business within the matter that has yet to be completely settled. Now, a new report suggests that the investigation into the shooting will come to a conclusion soon.

Up to this point, Santa Fe's First Judicial District Attorney's Office has not delivered an official decision regarding whether it will file criminal charges. That’s apparently about to change, though, as the law enforcement entity tells TMZ that the D.A. will be divulging the office’s legal course of action by the end of January. The 64-year-old actor, along with those who are involved or involved in the incident, are said to be within the district attorney’s purview.

Much has been said about Alec Baldwin’s alleged role in the death of Halyna Hutchins. When Baldwin broke his silence on her passing, he described the Rust team as a “very, very well-oiled crew” and cast doubt on the possibility of the movie being finished at some point. Baldwin would say, during a later interview, that he did not “pull the trigger.” The FBI’s investigation offered up findings that differed from his account, though. The bureau determined that the gun used on set, .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver, “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger” without the hammer being placed in quarter-and half-cock positions.

In the aftermath, the Mission: Impossible alum has been hit with multiple lawsuits, in addition to the one from the Hutchins brood. Serge Svetnoa – the film’s chief of lighting – sued the star and his production company for punitive damages. He also accused the actor and the producers of “being “consciously aware of the wrongfulness and harmfulness of their conduct.” Shortly after, another suit would come from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell , who alleged that the leading man was “playing “Russian Roulette with a loaded gun,” among other things.

The movie’s production company also faced maximum fines stemming from an investigation that the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau initiated. The organization handed Rust Movie Productions, LLC a Willful-Serious citation, which carries a $136,793 penalty.

As a result of the suit filed by the Hutchins, it was determined that the movie would continue filming, with Halyna’s widower, Matthew, now serving as an executive producer. Work is set to begin this month, though the production is reportedly moving from New Mexico to California or the Nevada border. And as details on the principal photography began to trickle in, it was revealed that the investigation took a step forward , as Santa Fe County’s district attorney’s office had received the full sheriff’s report on the shooting.

Based on this latest bit of information, it’s only a matter of time before the D.A. issues their statement on potential criminal charges for anyone. One can’t predict, at this point, whether Alec Baldwin will find himself facing any further legal entanglements related to Rust.