I’m So Here For How Cole Hauser, Jai Courtney And An OG Yellowstone Actor Are Already Hyping Up Dutton Ranch

My fellow Yellowstone fans, the 2026 TV schedule has some very exciting titles on it for us. Along with Marshals, we’re getting Dutton Ranch “soon,” and that means we’ll have three OG characters on our screen. Specifically, to celebrate the update that Rip and Beth’s spinoff is officially on its way to us, Cole Hauser, Jai Courtney and more hyped up their new show on social media.

Ever since Yellowstone ended, I’ve been wanting more Rip and Beth. Now, we know we’re going to be able to watch them with a Paramount+ subscription in the near future. Cole Hauser, who has played Rip since day one of Taylor Sheridan’s flagship show, celebrated that fact too, as he posted the following on Instagram:

A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) A photo posted by on

We’re really off to the races now, and it would seem that Rip will have a new brand in hand, too.

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However, he won’t be the only Yellowstone alum returning. That’s because, along with Hauser and Kelly Reilly, who will reprise her role as Beth and Finn Little will be back as Carter, Rip and Beth’s essentially adopted son. The young actor posted about the upcoming show on Instagram too, writing:

Beth, Rip & Carter start again.

He’s right, Beth, Rip and Carter will be back, and they’ll have a fresh start. Remember, Yellowstone ended with them on a new ranch. So, with new land, a new adventure awaits, too. And if I learned anything from Yellowstone, I'd assume that this new journey will be very intense, passionate and action-packed. I'm also sure it will be full of unexpected turns, too, especially since we know there will be a lot of new characters entering Rip and Beth's world.

Speaking of those new people, a bunch of big names have joined Dutton Ranch. We know Ed Harris will play a “weathered veteran” and a veterinarian named Everett McKinney. Annette Bening also joined the Yellowstone spinoff to play Beulah Jackson, the head of a massive ranch in Texas.

Along with those two heavy hitters, Jai Courtney will be in Dutton Ranch as Rob-Will, an “imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman.” He made it clear that he’s excited about this character and the show, as well, as he posted the show’s new poster and wrote on Instagram :

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Saddle up

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. That includes many Yellowstone shows, including Dutton Ranch, which will eventually premiere on the streaming platform.

You heard him, it’s time to saddle up and get ready for a wild ride.

This cast is staked, it’s going to mix Yellowstone lore with new characters in what will likely be a fun and action-packed way, and I cannot wait to see what they have planned. Thankfully, it seems like we won’t have to wait much longer to see it either, because, in the words of the actor who plays Rip Wheeler, “Here… We… Go.”