Michael's Soundtrack Has Been Revealed, And There's More Than One Missing Track That Surprises Me

Next month, Michael will arrive to the 2026 movies schedule and point the spotlight on Michael Jackson, from his early years in the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the world’s most successful solo musical artists. Of course, you can’t make a Michael Jackson biopic without featuring the man’s songs, and now the soundtrack for this movie has been revealed. Weirdly though, there are several tracks missing that I figured were guaranteed to be included.

Don’t get me wrong, Michael: Songs from the Motion Picture will have plenty of hits from the Jackson 5/Jacksons and Michael Jackson on his own. So before I discussed the songs I’m surprised aren’t on the album, here’s the full lineup of what you will hear, courtsey of the official Michael Jackson X account:

Side A: “I’ll Be There” (Jackson 5), “Never Can Say Goodbye” (Jackson 5), “Who’s Lovin’ You” (Jackson 5), “Medley: I Want You Back/ABC/The Love You Save” (The Jacksons)

“I’ll Be There” (Jackson 5), “Never Can Say Goodbye” (Jackson 5), “Who’s Lovin’ You” (Jackson 5), “Medley: I Want You Back/ABC/The Love You Save” (The Jacksons) Side B: “Ben” (The Jacksons), “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” (Michael Jackson), “Beat It” (Michael Jackson)

Side C: “Thriller” (Michael Jackson), “Billie Jean” (Michael Jackson), “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ (Michael Jackson)

“Ben” (The Jacksons), “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” (Michael Jackson), “Beat It” (Michael Jackson) “Thriller” (Michael Jackson), “Billie Jean” (Michael Jackson), “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ (Michael Jackson) Side D: “Human Nature” (Michael Jackson), “Workin’ Day and Night” (Michael Jackson), “Bad” (Michael Jackson)

These are all excellent choices, with “ABC,” “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” and “Billie Jean” being my top three favorites. That being said, I’m disappointed that “Smooth Criminal,” my favorite Michael Jackson song of all time, isn’t part of the lineup. Also, where are “Tbe Way You Make Me Feel” and “Man in the Mirror”? I realize that literally every Jackson 5/Jacksons and Michael Jackson song can’t be included in the sountrack, but I do find it odd that those three didn’t make the cut.

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So I guess by extension, that means we won’t hear these three songs in the Michael movie either. That’s a shame, but at least those other songs are all certified bops and more than worthy of being highlighted in this cinematic exploration of Jackson’s life. Jafaar Jackson, the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine, is portraying his uncle, and he’ll show off plenty of fancy footwork on screen. Jafaar’s co-stars include Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Michael’s father; Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Michael’s mother; Miles Teller as John Lanca, Michael’s manager; and Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, who helped launch the Jackson 5.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael opens in theaters on April 24, and that’s the same day you’ll be able to buy Michael: Songs from the Motion Picture. To be honest, though, I’ll just continue listening to some of those songs in the weeks ahead to get more hyped up for the upcoming music biopic’s release.