Karen Gillan Being An Absolute Maniac Has Been My Favorite Jumanji Set Content, And I Will Miss It

One of the things that has made the two recent Jumanji movies so great is the chemistry of the main cast. The team of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan is clearly having a lot of fun together making these movies. That’s been born out during the filming of the latest entry in the series, although I’m not sure anybody has as much fun as Karen Gillan.

The actress, who portrays video game character Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji, has posted several clips from the set as she’s been hanging out behind the scenes and pretending to work. The final hilarious clip is from her final day on set. The new Jumanji recently wrapped filming, but not before Gillan rocked out on Instagram one last time.

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillan) A photo posted by on

This isn’t even the first time Karen Gillan decided to have an impromptu dance party on the set of Jumanji. A few days ago, she was getting down in her trailer during a time that she fully admitted she was supposed to be working on her lines. At other times, Gillan has been goofing off with The Rock’s stunt double, a guy who probably has only slightly less downtime than Tom Cruise’s stunt double.

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The Rock himself has been having fun on set as well. The new Jumanji was filmed at Universal Studios, and The Rock occasionally stopped the Universal Studios Tour Trams to say hi to the people visiting the theme park that is attached to the studio. Celebrity sightings on the Universal Tour aren’t particularly uncommon, but they’re also rarely as big as Dwayne Johnson.

If the fun that the cast is having making Jumanji translates to the fun that audiences will have watching it, then we’re all going to be in pretty good shape. The last two films have been completely enjoyable takes on the premise. While we don’t really know what the new movie will be about. The ending of Jumanji: The Next Level teased a return to the original Jumanji premise, which sees the game world invade the real world, rather than the real world characters becoming part of the game. Of course, really anything is possible here.

Now that filming has wrapped, post-production can begin ahead of the film’s release in December. Somewhere in between, we’ll get the first trailer that will likely give us the movie’s official title, which will allow people to stop confusing things by being unable to decide whether this movie counts as Jumanji 3 or Jumanji 4.

Whatever we call it, we know this will be the last Jumanji movie, at least in this current iteration of the franchise. That also means there won't be another opportunity for Karen Gillan to be this silly, at least on this film series.