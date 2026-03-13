Critics Have Seen (And Heard) Undertone. They're Saying The Movie Is ‘Designed To Give You A Panic Attack’
Catch this horror in theaters on Friday the 13th.
It’s only March, so obviously we’re not even close to hitting the spooky portion of the 2026 movie release calendar, but this week does mark the year’s first Friday the 13th. There have been quite a few horror options to hit theaters over the past few months (with some more disappointing than others), and appropriately, there will be new options this week for those who wish to celebrate the superstitious day. One of those is Undertone, and critics are sharing their thoughts on the paranormal parable.
Undertone comes to U.S. theaters thanks to A24’s distribution and boasts a super-disturbing trailer that bolted it to the top of horror movie fans’ must-watch lists. The story centers around Evy (Nina Kiri), a skeptic who hosts a paranormal podcast and receives strange audio recordings from a couple possibly experiencing a haunting. Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert rates it 3.5 out of 4 stars, calling its ending “one of the most truly chill-inducing final acts in recent memory.” The critic continues:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm gives Undertone 8 out of 10, saying it delivers on being “actually scary,” building dread throughout its runtime so that it stays under moviegoers' skin even after the credits roll. The one drawback is that it’s not particularly original, Evangelista says, but even a story this familiar is rarely told as well. In his words:Article continues below
Katie Rife of AV Club grades the upcoming horror movie a B, noting how the movie uses modern technology to channel ancient evil and explore topics including motherhood. The result is an unsettling “aural nightmare,” Rife says:
Jake Coyle of the AP rates the film 2.5 stars out of 4, praising it for its “gripping and unsettling experience” when working with just one actress — an “exceptional” Nina Kiri, Coyle says — in one setting. The fact that such a threadbare movie manages to feel like too much is both an accomplishment and its biggest failure, according to the critic, who writes:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN gives Undertone a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10, writing that Ian Tuason is over-reliant on played-out horror audio gags, and overall this movie sounds better in concept than it plays out on screen. Jorgensen continues:
There are some complaints among critics when it comes to originality, but overall, the marks seem to be positive, as it’s accumulated a Tomatometer score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes so far. If their assessments have convinced you to check this one out, you can head to the theaters starting Friday, March 13.
