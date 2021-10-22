Crew Member On Alec Baldwin’s New Movie Dies After Prop Gun Misfire
By Adam Holmes
This is incredibly sad.
Last week, it was announced that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles would be teaming with 30 Rock alum Alec Baldwin on a Western titled Rust. That movie has since begun filming in New Mexico, but sadly, it’s already been tainted by tragedy. A crew member from the Rust production has died due to a prop gun misfiring.
Rust is currently rolling cameras at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico, and officials say that at around 1:50 pm MST, sheriff’s deputies were sent to the set after a 911 call came in about someone having been shot. It’s since been confirmed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office that a female crew member died from injuries sustained by the misfire, and a male crew member, reportedly aged 42, is in emergency care at Christus St. Vincent’s Hospital. Here’s what the Sheriff’s Office said in an official statement (via Deadline):
