How Rebel Wilson's Legal Feud Ties Back To Multiple People Involved With It Ends With Us' Case

Celebrity legal battles are always going to make news, but a couple of recent cases have captured attention unlike many others. Now, it turns out there’s a connection between them. Rebel Wilson’s ongoing battle with the producers of her freshman directorial effort involves some of the same people at the center of the fight between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

One of the major revelations of the audio is the indication that Rebel Wilson, who has denied knowledge of a website that claimed that one of the producers of her film, The Deb, was engaged in illegal activity, may have known something after all. However, what also makes all of this interesting is that the people involved in the high-profile lawsuit are also involved in another.

Rebel Wilson’s Legal Battle Is Connected To The It Ends With Us Lawsuit

Leaked audio has been obtained by THR, which appears to include Jed Wallace, a known Hollywood “fixer,” instructing publicist Mellissa Nathan to assert that one of the producers at the center of a legal battle with Rebel Wilson, Amanda Ghost, is actually a sex trafficker, despite the fact that there is no evidence to support such a claim. The recording also reportedly references Bryan Freedman’s involvement, who was Wilson’s lawyer at the time.

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All three of these names are likely familiar to anybody who has been following the In Ends With Us legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, as all three have been mentioned at various points and have been part of their own legal battles. Including Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against his former publicist.

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Legal Battles Are Ongoing

One element of Lively and Baldoni's case is a series of text messages that were reportedly leaked by Baldoni’s former publicist, Stephanie Jones. The texts purported to plan a smear campaign against Blake Lively. Both Melissa Nathan and Jed Wallace were allegedly part of that, and Bryan Freedman was also representing Baldoni at the time.

The only thing truly made clear by this connection is the fact that these particular people are in high demand by celebrities going through legal battles that are likely to be quite expensive. It will be interesting to see what ultimately comes of this audio leak, as the accusations are significant. It's possible due to the connections that there could be ramifications in other cases as well.

While Lively and Baldoni have recently attempted to settle their legal dispute following Lively’s lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, there’s no indication that any settlement was reached, indicating the case will go to trial later this year. Even if an agreement is reached, Lively won’t be out of the legal woods yet, as Jed Wallace filed a defamation lawsuit against Lively last month. Lively’s own suit against Wallace was dismissed by a judge late last year, who claimed Wallace orchestrated an online smear campaign against her.