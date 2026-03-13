Forget Alix Earle, The Latest Tom Brady Romance Rumors Have To Do With Scooter Braun's Ex

Much of the celebrity gossip world is in a holding pattern, just waiting for the next bit of evidence that Tom Brady and Alix Earle are still hanging out after first being spotted together at a New Year’s Eve yacht party. But wait just a minute … Is that yet another rumor about the retired NFL star? Involving another celebrity ex? Indeed, it is, as Brady is now being connected to Yael Cohen Braun, Scooter Braun’s ex-wife.

Just when we started to get used to seeing 25-year-old influencer Alix Earle pop up at all the same parties and events as 48-year-old Tom Brady, it seems the latter may have turned his attention to someone closer to his own age. The athlete-turned-broadcaster and Yael Cohen Braun, 39, were allegedly “huddled up at the bar together” at a party for ex-NFL star Tony Gonzalez, hosted by Gonzalez’s ex Lauren Sánchez.

(Incidentally, getting to have your birthday party at the home of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez is the best argument I’ve heard yet for staying friends with your ex. But back to the Tom Brady of it all …)

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After spies said Tom Brady and Yael Cohen Braun spent the night getting cozy, the pair also reportedly left the party together.

Yael was married to Scooter Braun for seven years before they separated in 2021, but don’t expect the music mogul to be jealous over his ex-wife’s potential new connection. According to TMZ, Braun is apparently “unbothered” by the recent news and considers Tom Brady a good guy.

(Image credit: CBS/Sony)

In fact, Tom Brady and Scooter Braun hung out together when they were both in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. Strangely enough, rumors swirled about Sydney Sweeney kicking off a romance with Brady at the time, when it was really Braun who had her eye at the Italian nuptials. (Hollywood just feels more and more like a game of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, doesn’t it?)

Of course, we don’t know what — if anything — is going on between Tom Brady and Yael Cohen Braun, or if this might mean the end of the big three-month question mark about his relationship with the Dancing with the Stars runner-up.

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(Image credit: Andrew Eccles/Disney)

Sources have suggested that Alix Earle kept in touch with the retired QB following their New Year’s Eve flirt fest, and while neither of them has confirmed or denied that, they have shown up at several of the same events, including the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Super Bowl and its related parties, and most recently, the opening of the Zero Bond club in Las Vegas.

Tom Brady has been connected to many women since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022. Alix Earle, meanwhile, broke up with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, 30, in December after two years of dating.

It’s a complicated web these celebrity relationships weave, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for any additional sightings of Tom Brady with either Yael Cohen Braun or Alix Earle … or both. Or someone new altogether.