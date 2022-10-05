Alec Baldwin Has Settled With Halyna Hutchins’ Family Over Rust Tragedy, Will Continue Filming
Last fall's tragic shooting put the film's production on indefinite hold.
The tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western Rust has been subject to intense investigation, and even harsher public scrutiny. That Alec Baldwin-starring film looked like it could have been scrapped after these horrific turn of events came to pass, which no one would have questioned given the circumstances. However, the production’s legal woes seem to be over for the moment, as a settlement has been reached and Rust can continue filming.
While a settlement was reported by Deadline, the exact terms are undisclosed. The little insight we do have into the result came from Halyna’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, who issued the following statement:
As for Alec Baldwin himself, he too issued a statement on the Rust shooting settlement through his personal Instagram:
As it stands, Rust will be back in production as of January 2023. No release date for the project has been specified, though it could be assumed it’ll find a spot on the 2023 release schedule.
More to come…
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.