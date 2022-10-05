Alec Baldwin Has Settled With Halyna Hutchins’ Family Over Rust Tragedy, Will Continue Filming

The tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western Rust has been subject to intense investigation, and even harsher public scrutiny. That Alec Baldwin-starring film looked like it could have been scrapped after these horrific turn of events came to pass, which no one would have questioned given the circumstances. However, the production’s legal woes seem to be over for the moment, as a settlement has been reached and Rust can continue filming.

While a settlement was reported by Deadline , the exact terms are undisclosed. The little insight we do have into the result came from Halyna’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, who issued the following statement:

We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.

As for Alec Baldwin himself, he too issued a statement on the Rust shooting settlement through his personal Instagram :

We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.

As it stands, Rust will be back in production as of January 2023. No release date for the project has been specified, though it could be assumed it’ll find a spot on the 2023 release schedule .

More to come…