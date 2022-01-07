Is Another Godzilla Movie Coming? Here’s Why Fans Are Waiting For News

It’s only been a little under a year since we last saw the MonsterVerse rear its head with Godzilla vs. Kong , but the fans of both Titans are still ready for more. Which is why a recent tweet from a very important source seems to have fans waiting for what they feel will be potentially good news. To some, this may be a picture of a clock, but to Godzilla fans, it may be a sign of a new movie coming down the lane.

Speculation has been kicked off thanks to Toho’s official Godzilla Twitter feed, and the cryptic image that the kaiju’s corporate creators have shared. It’s not a flashy vista or a wide shot of destruction, but a simple wall clock being shown in this supposed tease. However, you can take a look at that image for yourself, and see if anything stands out:

🕘 pic.twitter.com/37p1RIfJbHJanuary 6, 2022 See more

It’s admittedly not much to go on, as it’s just a 24-hour clock that’s set to 9 AM. Taking a closer look at the image, it looks like it may have come from a more classic Godzilla movie, which could be a sign of something as simple as a newly remastered classic being on the way. It’s worth noting that this is coming from Toho’s official account for the Godzilla franchise, and not from any of the MonsterVerse connected profiles we’ve seen in the past.

Clues like that would signal the potential for another movie in this gargantuan legacy, but not in the form of a sequel to the Warner Bros./Legendary co-produced saga. Rather, this could mean that Toho will potentially announce their own Godzilla film that’s independent of the MonsterVerse. The last time we saw this happen was with the release of 2016’s Shin Godzilla , which entertained gigantic lizard fans in-between the 2014 Godzilla reboot and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island.

The MonsterVerse is still very much in play though, at least it seemed to be the last time we heard an official update. It didn’t take long for Warner Bros. and Legendary to tap Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard for development duties on a potential follow up ; and there’s been no word on whether or not that’s moving forward. Maybe Toho is doing their part to stoke the fires in the name of this mysterious next chapter, and 9 AM is somehow the first clue as to where things are going.

2022 is just beginning, and there’s plenty of room for mysteries to present themselves, before revealing the ultimate truth. Godzilla, Kong, or any other kaiju or titan could be waiting on the other end of whatever this clock seems to stand for. For now, time is on our side, but something is out there, waiting for us to meet it at the appointed hour. Let’s hope it’s something friendly.