Is The Transformers And GI Joe Crossover Movie Still Happening? Here’s The Latest
What's going on with the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie?
The Transformers franchise has had a lot of success on the big screen from the massively successful box office of the Michael Bay films to the current critical darling that is Transformers One. However, G.I. Joe, another Hasbro property, hasn’t fared nearly as well. The most recent live-action Transformers movie teased a crossover between the two sets of characters, and according to the producer, that movie is still planned down the road, though it sounds like it’s going to be a while before we see it.
The ending of Transformers: Rose of the Beasts revealed that the organization known as G.I. Joe exists in the same world as the live-action Transformers. Speaking with Collider, producer Lorenzro di Bonaventura, confirmed that a crossover is planned to be the next live-action film, whether or not Transformers One gets a sequel, though the movie is still very early in development. However, the producer indicates the next movie may have a significant shift in perspective. He said…
The live-action Transformers films have always been stories told from the perspective of humans who find themselves allied with the massive robots in disguise. This makes Transformers One not only a departure in that the movie is animated, but that the film is entirely about the robots themselves. It sounds like when the Transformers meet G.I. Joe, we’ll begin to get more of the story from the robots themselves.
Of course, this new movie will still have plenty of human characters in the form of whatever members of G.I. Joe are chosen to appear. Although, as Di Bonaventura points out, that presents its own issues, as the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover will have to juggle a lot of characters in total. He continued…
It sounds like finding that balance between G.I. Joe and the Transformers is the thing that the project is currently working on. Assuming they find it, it’s nice to know the crossover idea isn’t going to be dragged out over multiple movies, but will instead just be the next entry in the series.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.