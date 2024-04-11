Transformers And G.I. Joe Are Officially Having A Crossover Movie Following Rise Of The Beasts Cliffhanger

As the excitement of CinemaCon continues to deliver teases of what’s to come in the future of the movies, a lot of flashy reveals have been present to keep cinema fanatics well fed. However, today’s presentation from Paramount Pictures delivered something I wasn’t sure was ever going to happen, despite Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ’ massive cliffhanger setting it up.

Folks, it looks like it’s time to Go Joe, as G.I. Joe is officially going to have a crossover movie with Optimus Prime and company. While there isn’t too much more to discuss with this freshly committed project, CinemaBlend was on hand to witness the Paramount presentation that made its presence known.

The untitled Transformers/G.I. Joe film is intended to arrive on its production slate staked out for the next two years, but that’s all one can really say at this point. Which is still exciting, considering what other commitments have come down from Tinseltown’s mythic mountain.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Further along in Paramount’s presentation, some more interesting news came out pertaining to projects that have been in development for quite some time. For instance, the audience at hand was reminded that yes, Liam Neeson’s reboot of The Naked Gun is indeed happening; and still on track for its 2025 release date. Which is encouraging, because I can only wonder how many more times the former Taken star can watch Airplane! in preparation before he goes mad.

Also, for those of you who have been following the progress on Edgar Wright’s new adaptation of The Running Man, that project apparently has its lead. The man who will be running for his life in this new interpretation of one of Stephen King’s books under the Richard Bachman pseudonym is none other than Twisters star Glen Powell.

Which will more than likely cause the internet to explode in happiness any moment now. Doubly so if the oh so flattering jumpsuits from the Arnold Schwarzenegger original somehow make a comeback. Expect fan art before the week is out, folks!

With all of these visions, plus a new movie continuing the saga of Avatar: The Last Airbender on the docket, one wouldn’t be mistaken to think that the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover wasn’t a priority. Thankfully, Paramount has proven that concern to be incorrect, and I certainly can’t wait to see what happens next; in addition to all of the amazing announcements that rolled out alongside this news.

