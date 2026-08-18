It's The Year Of 'Fresh' For Gen Z Horror Directors, And There's Another 94% Film Out This Weekend
Bring on the existential dread!
This year has been a great one for Gen Z horror filmmakers, with Obsession and Backrooms breaking box office records. It looks like we might have the opportunity to add another title to that list, as It Ends hits the 2026 movie calendar this weekend. The upcoming horror flick is the directorial debut for twentysomething Alexander Ullom — who also wrote and edited the film — and critics’ reviews (and that 94% Rotten Tomatoes score) have me excited.
The movie follows a group of friends who go on a late-night drive, accidentally turning onto a two-lane road that never ends. The recent graduates are thrown into a hellscape that Den of Crow’s David Crow says is a “fresh” concept and “clever” in execution, as the movie is basically just four characters in a car. Alex Ullom and the cast deserve credit for keeping it so captivating, the critic says, writing:
Brandon Zachary of ScreenRant agrees that It Ends is “fascinating in execution,” in a movie that might have felt dull and repetitive if not for its great cast and a script that’s full of dread but never overwhelmingly bleak. Zachary calls it one of the best horror movies of 2026, rating it 8 out of 10 in his review, which reads:
Nick Schager of The Daily Beast calls it an “absolute stunner” and further proof that the future of horror is in good hands with the next generation of filmmakers. This twisted take on the teen road trip is the perfect capper to summer’s horror hot streak. The critic writes:
Giovanni Lago of Next Best Picture rates it 8 out of 10, saying in his It Ends review that it’s not only one of the best films of the year, but unlike the YouTuber-created horror hits we’ve seen, this movie feels like the only one made by Gen Z for Gen Z. While the cast is relatively unknown, their phenomenal performances here as a true ensemble show their potential for much more down the road. Lago says:
IndieWire’s Esther Zuckerman gives the movie a B-, admitting that the premise is clever but saying the journey isn’t always worth the lack of a destination. Zuckerman writes:
Some may have their qualms, but overall It Ends is getting lots of positive attention, garnering the aforementioned 94% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. If you want to check out the debut of Alexander Ullom — who’s undoubtedly hoping to be the next Gen Z horror director making headlines for his 2026 debut — catch this one in theaters starting Friday, August 21.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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