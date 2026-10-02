Even Universal’s Head Honcho Thinks The Paramount And Warner Brothers Deal Is ‘Bad’

It's a wild time currently for the TV and film industry. For months now, folks have been following as Paramount attempted to acquire Warner Bros. and its properties. This process was far from simple and was met with quite a bit of backlash. Over the summer, the merger was temporarily blocked by a judge, and there have also been antitrust lawsuits in play. It looks like the acquisition will indeed happen, and even Universal's head honcho recently spoke about it being "bad" for business. Let's break it all down.

Plenty of critics have come out with foreboding comments about how this merger will influence the industry, such as Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Now Donna Langley, who is the chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, has spoken out. Deadline reports that she said, "I think it's bad for everything" before expanding upon her thoughts at a Q&A at the Bloomberg Screentime conference. She was quoted saying:

What this year has proven is, if you build it, they will come. Right? If you have the right mix of films in a steady diet for the audience, they’re going to show up. And we’re also cultivating this great habit with young people, who are coming to the cinema and we need to keep them there.

There are lots of questions about how the Warner Bros. and Paramount deal will impact the entire industry. Paramount is reportedly expecting things to go through as early as October 6th, with the new entity being named Skydance Corp. The burgeoning studio made a number of agreements to buoy the theatrical experience, pledging to release at least 30 movies in theaters for 2027 and 2028. What's more, it pledged to guarantee a 45-day exclusive theatrical release for those titles before they eventually go to streaming.

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Later in the same Q&A Langley referenced Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. She spoke about there being less studios overall, offering:

So volume matters, and if we if we essentially lose a studio — which is I know not the stated plan and goal — but if we lose a studio, it’s bad … Look back at Fox-Disney. It wasn’t great.

This is only the latest example of major film names sharing their disapproval of the Paramount and Warner Bros. deal. For instance, actors like Mark Ruffalo and Kristen Stewart signed an open letter against the merger, prompting a response from the powers that be at Paramount. There are concerns that the newly formed company would have a monopoly over the industry, resulting in fewer jobs and less choice for moviegoers. The deal would result in there being just four studios in the entire U.S., and there being less of a sense of competition for the industry.

As previously mentioned, the Paramount and Warner Bros. deal is expected to go through on October 6th. We'll just have to see how other figures in the industry respond if/when that happens.