I Binged 3 New Horror Movies Over The Weekend. Backrooms Was My Least Favorite

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, to the delight of hardcore fans like me. Some consider the best horror movies in recent memory to be Obsession and Backrooms, which both crushed at the box office. I finally got to see the latter title when I binge-watched three new horror movies over the weekend. Surprisingly, it was my least favorite of the bunch. Let's break it all down.

I missed Backrooms in theaters, and have been patiently waiting for it to arrive on streaming. Luckily, that's finally happened, as folks can watch it with an HBO Max subscription. I put it on after seeing Resident Evil in theaters and streaming Evil Dead Burn, and unfortunately it failed to impress me as much as its predecessors.

I Preferred Resident Evil And Evil Dead Burn Over Backrooms

I simply had to watch Resident Evil in theaters, given how much I adored Zach Cregger's work on both Barbarian and the Oscar-winning Weapons. He once again did not disappoint, and I love how Cregger continued to pivot between horror and comedy throughout the video game movie's 94-minute runtime. Seriously, give me a bunch of sequels.

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The next day I streamed Resident Evil Burn, which scared TF out of me just like its predecessors. On a nerdy horror movie high, I decided to dive right into Backrooms after, but unfortunately I didn't enjoy it as much as I thought I would.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Backrooms isn't a typical horror movie. It's weird and cerebral, and takes a bit of confusion before its true nature is revealed. Even then, Backrooms' ending leaves some questions, but since I had a hard time connecting to it, I found myself less engaged in the online discourse than I was with Resident Evil's ending. While there were a handful of genuine scares during its runtime, I thought that it failed to pack the same punch as the other two horror movies I watched over the weekend.

I really wanted to like Backrooms, especially after hearing so many fellow horror fans rave about it, as well as seeing how well it performed in theaters. I was surprised that I wasn't as obsessed as the rest of the internet, and I have to admit that watching both Resident Evil and Evil Dead Burn might have skewed my perception of it. Maybe I'll give it another chance, on a weekday when I haven't already binged several other scary movies. It is spooky season after all.

Resident Evil is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Backrooms and Evil Dead Burn, they can both be watched on HBO or streamed on HBO Max. We'll just have to wait and see if the genre ends up having another year during Awards Season after the success of Sinners and Weapons.