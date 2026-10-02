We Had No Idea Working On A Sitcom Was 'Better Than Christmas Movies,' But Candace Cameron Bure Schooled Us

Back when she was with Hallmark, Candace Cameron Bure became synonymous with Christmas movies. She continued to reign in the world of holiday-themed projects even after her transition to the Great American Family network . In fact, she does an average of two Christmas movies each year. So, it’s safe to say we had no idea working on a sitcom was “better than Christmas movies,” but Bure schooled us.

Before she ever boasted holiday cheer, Bure was bringing the laughs as DJ Tanner on Full House (which you can stream with a Hulu subscription), a role she loved so much that she revived it for the sequel Fuller House, alongside most of her co-stars. So when CinemaBlend spoke to Bure ahead of her Special Forces season premiering on the 2026 TV schedule, the conversation naturally pivoted to sitcoms. In her words:

I would absolutely love to do another multicam. It's like a dying art, and there's so few on today. And I think it's one of the greatest television formats that there is. Not just as an actor - it's really great - but as a director, as a producer, as a viewer, just to watch. I love the format. So yeah, I'm always talking about [them]. I've gone out, pitched other shows. I haven't had any of those be picked up by networks yet or streamers, but always looking in that format and yeah, we'll see what happens. Right now, I'm pretty happy though with all the movies that I'm making, the Christmas movies, the mysteries, and other projects I have going on. But at this stage of my life, I'm looking to do less in life because I want to be at home more and spend more time with my grandkids that are on their way.

It’s certainly understandable that she would want time to celebrate this new stage in life. She’s not only becoming a grandma once, but twice . Her son Lev Bure and his wife Elliott welcomed a baby boy earlier in August, while her daughter Natasha (and husband Bradley Steven Perry) is also expecting a baby. However, this personal update isn't really slowing her down, as she's still working.

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These days, most of her time is spent solving mysteries and ringing in the holidays. Though after switching networks, she made a few changes to her Christmas movies , stating that she’s looking to tell “stories that remind people it’s never too late for redemption, healing, and love.”

Ironically, other than a few guest appearances, we haven’t seen Bure on many sitcoms outside of the Full House world. However, it's clear she wants to make that happen. It’s unclear what shows she has pitched or what sitcom she’d like to do in the future. However, her reason for preferring sitcoms is more technical than emotional:

It's a pretty good schedule. I will tell you that it's one of the best schedules in the business. Better than one-hour dramas. Better than Christmas movies even. You're working really long hours, really long, and at least a sitcom's kind of like a 9-to-5, which is great. You're home for dinner.

That certainly sounds more breathable. Though I’m not so sure Bure is ready to give up on her holiday movies just yet. In addition to her appearance on Special Forces Season 5, she has two Christmas movies expected to hit the 2026 Christmas movie schedule before the year is up.

First, we’ll see her looking for a second chance at love in A Second Chance Christmas (previously One More Christmas) on October 10. Bure and Jonathan Scarfe play a divorced couple reconnecting after they’re stranded in a cabin over the holidays.

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Then Bure has Sweet Christmas Anniversary with fellow Hallmark alum Cameron Mathison. They play a couple celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14. In non-Christmas news, Bure also has her Ainsley McGregor mysteries. The third in the franchise, The Case of the Watchmaker, came out at the beginning of the year.

While Bure doesn’t have a sitcom currently on her schedule, it certainly seems like it's something on her to-do list. So maybe next year we’ll see the actor get back to her roots with a role almost as iconic as DJ Tanner, and perhaps it’ll be something she’ll love even more than Christmas movies.