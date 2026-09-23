First Reactions To Digger Are All Over The Place, And That Honestly Makes Me Want To See It More

There have been a lot of big movies to hit the 2026 movie calendar this year, with titles like Michael and Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaking some all-time records. It’s Tom Cruise, however, who’s got everyone's attention currently, with the impending release of Digger. First reactions to Alejandro González Iñárritu’s dark comedy have started to drop, and I have to say the divisive response from critics is only making me more interested in what exactly is going on here.

Even after watching Digger’s wild trailer, I had a lot of unanswered questions, but basically it seems like Tom Cruise plays the world’s most powerful man Digger Rockwell, who must save humanity before the disaster he unleashed destroys everything. A lot of the first reactions hitting X (Twitter) are overwhelmingly positive, as Carla Renata, aka The Curvy Critic posts:

Alejandro Iñárritu’s Digger is a big cinematic middle finger to any government anywhere making bold statements about billionaires, power and the status quo delivered and led by Tom Cruise in one of his craziest, bravest most magnificent career performances. It’s a stone gas honey!

Erik Davis agrees Digger is a “big swing,” that not everyone will enjoy, but it’s definitely worth the experience. Riz Ahmed is a “blast to watch,” Davis writes, and of the movie’s star, he says:

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Tom Cruise is extraordinary in Digger, delivering one of the most unpredictable performances of his career. He swings from funny and chaotic to solemn, heartfelt and intensely anxious, sometimes within the same scene. It’s a demanding role that stretches Cruise in unexpected directions, and he’s terrific throughout. … Beneath all the satire and spectacle, though, this is a family drama about the damage we do to the world around us, and how sometimes everything needs to fall apart before we can find a way to come together.

Josh Blumenkranz doesn’t quite buy into Tom Cruise’s unhinged look and accent, but the movie overall is a must-see satirical commentary on our world, he says. In the critic’s words:

DIGGER one of the most ambitious films I’ve seen this year! Great commentary on where our world is heading. Tom Cruise while not his strongest it’s impactful and hilarious! John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, and the ensemble also have great chemistry. An Innaritu film I dug!

As exciting as it is to see these rave reviews, it’s actually comments from critics like Mark Daniell of Sun Media, who uses words like “manic and melancholy” that have me even more excited than before to witness Tom Cruise’s performance for myself. Daniell writes:

Digger isn’t for everyone, but one thing undeniable: this is Tom Cruise’s bravest and riskiest performance in over 20 years. Digger Rockwell is manic and melancholy and the film has a lot to say about our future. It’s audacious, wild and one of Tom’s most memorable roles.

But as most of the early reactions acknowledged, Digger is a divisive movie, and there are definitely critics who don’t think Alejandro Iñárritu and Tom Cruise quite nailed it. Joey Magidson of Awards Radar writes:

Digger is a mess. Tom Cruise and Alejandro G. Iñárritu are taking a massive swing here, but despite some great production design and a commitment to their big choices, not a whole lot works here. Cruise is good and Riz Ahmed is a highlight, but man this wasn’t enjoyable.

Showbiz 411 pushes back at the film’s designation as a comedy and ultimately labels it a “missed opportunity.” Their full reaction reads:

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Digger is indeed unpleasant. It's not a dark comedy. There's nothing funny about it. It's sort of like a combo of Don't Look Up and Dr Strangelove. The Tom Cruise performance would have been best served as supporting, not lead. A little Digger goes a long way. John Goodman is doing some shtick from Hudsucker, and looks ill. Many actors wasted. Yes, great design and production.. Reminded me of Babylon and Amsterdam. A missed opportunity.

Love it or hate it, Digger is definitely going to have people talking, and the fact that it’s already causing strong reactions all over the spectrum just gives me another reason to be excited about it. If you’re as intrigued as I am, grab your tickets and that unique Digger popcorn bucket and get ready for Tom Cruise’s newest film to hit theaters Friday, October 2.