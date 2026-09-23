First Reactions To Digger Are All Over The Place, And That Honestly Makes Me Want To See It More
What IS this movie?
There have been a lot of big movies to hit the 2026 movie calendar this year, with titles like Michael and Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaking some all-time records. It’s Tom Cruise, however, who’s got everyone's attention currently, with the impending release of Digger. First reactions to Alejandro González Iñárritu’s dark comedy have started to drop, and I have to say the divisive response from critics is only making me more interested in what exactly is going on here.
Even after watching Digger’s wild trailer, I had a lot of unanswered questions, but basically it seems like Tom Cruise plays the world’s most powerful man Digger Rockwell, who must save humanity before the disaster he unleashed destroys everything. A lot of the first reactions hitting X (Twitter) are overwhelmingly positive, as Carla Renata, aka The Curvy Critic posts:
Erik Davis agrees Digger is a “big swing,” that not everyone will enjoy, but it’s definitely worth the experience. Riz Ahmed is a “blast to watch,” Davis writes, and of the movie’s star, he says:
Josh Blumenkranz doesn’t quite buy into Tom Cruise’s unhinged look and accent, but the movie overall is a must-see satirical commentary on our world, he says. In the critic’s words:
As exciting as it is to see these rave reviews, it’s actually comments from critics like Mark Daniell of Sun Media, who uses words like “manic and melancholy” that have me even more excited than before to witness Tom Cruise’s performance for myself. Daniell writes:
But as most of the early reactions acknowledged, Digger is a divisive movie, and there are definitely critics who don’t think Alejandro Iñárritu and Tom Cruise quite nailed it. Joey Magidson of Awards Radar writes:
Showbiz 411 pushes back at the film’s designation as a comedy and ultimately labels it a “missed opportunity.” Their full reaction reads:
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Love it or hate it, Digger is definitely going to have people talking, and the fact that it’s already causing strong reactions all over the spectrum just gives me another reason to be excited about it. If you’re as intrigued as I am, grab your tickets and that unique Digger popcorn bucket and get ready for Tom Cruise’s newest film to hit theaters Friday, October 2.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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