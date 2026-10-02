The Star Trek Movie's Latest Details Have Me Convinced It'll Lean Into A Classic Franchise Trope
I can't say they're breaking new ground, but I'll still probably enjoy it.
We've learned yet another detail about the upcoming Star Trek movie, and how we could have a "dark" film on the way. The screenwriters shared their latest opinion of their script, and I think I now have a read on the type of trope they're leaning into with this adventure.
With no active shows in development, it's all eyes on John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein as they work to bring Trek back to theaters for the first time in a decade. We already know the movies it's based on, and that it will take place deep into the future, so why does this have me convinced we're getting a "Badmiral" story? Let's dive in.
The Star Trek Movie Writers Say Its Their Darkest Script Yet
Daley and Goldstein spoke to Empire recently about their Star Trek movie and hinted it's going to be darker than anything they've ever done. Daley, specifically, mentioned a military tie to it on a trip they took for their film Mayday (via TrekMovie.com):
It's good to hear there will be some levity, though I'm sure every Star Trek fan cringed at the idea of a "dark" movie. Typically, creator Gene Roddenberry wanted the franchise wanted to push more toward an optimistic future, but I'll just add that doesn't mean Starfleet hasn't faced some dark situations in its past. Personally, I'm not reading too much into it being a dark movie, but I do feel like I've zeroed in on the trope this movie will touch on.
I Think They're Writing A "Badmiral" Story
First, we learned that this movie is heavily influenced by Training Day and Crimson Tide. Now we're hearing it's going to be a dark movie, and John Francis Daley likened it to his experience visiting an aircraft carrier. Call me crazy, but I think it's clear they're working on a classic "Badmiral" Star Trek story.
For those unfamiliar with the term, "badmiral" is the name for when Star Trek does a story that features a high-ranking Starfleet officer with bad intentions. Maybe they're corrupted by outside forces, using Starfleet protocol to justify a personal vendetta, or just a standard villain. In any case, these episodes usually feature someone in a position of great power, and lower-ranked officers struggling with how to reconcile respecting the chain of command and doing what's right.
There are numerous Trek episodes one can stream with a Paramount+ subscription that have done this plotline over the years, with the latest being Strange New Worlds. There is a part of me that wonders how fans will respond to this storyline, seeing as it's something we've seen Star Trek cover quite extensively over the years.
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Another part of me recognizes that the goal of this movie is to appeal to a mainstream audience. These people have not watched every Star Trek series, and they may never. Appealing to a broad audience is going to mean making something that may not be as new and inventive for the fans, but entertaining for the masses to watch.
Here's hoping the world at large embraces it, and it leads to many more years of Star Trek in both movies and television. As it stands, this is the only project for the franchise in active development, so until we have something else to focus on, fans are locked in on every update.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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