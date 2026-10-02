The Star Trek Movie's Latest Details Have Me Convinced It'll Lean Into A Classic Franchise Trope

We've learned yet another detail about the upcoming Star Trek movie, and how we could have a "dark" film on the way. The screenwriters shared their latest opinion of their script, and I think I now have a read on the type of trope they're leaning into with this adventure.

With no active shows in development, it's all eyes on John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein as they work to bring Trek back to theaters for the first time in a decade. We already know the movies it's based on, and that it will take place deep into the future, so why does this have me convinced we're getting a "Badmiral" story? Let's dive in.

The Star Trek Movie Writers Say Its Their Darkest Script Yet

Daley and Goldstein spoke to Empire recently about their Star Trek movie and hinted it's going to be darker than anything they've ever done. Daley, specifically, mentioned a military tie to it on a trip they took for their film Mayday (via TrekMovie.com):

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I would say it’s probably our darkest film that we’ve ever written. It’s not a comedy. There is our sensibility in it, and we do find levity, but it’s in the characters who find humor in even the darkest moments, which is just true to real life. We both went on an aircraft carrier when we were researching Mayday, and it can be a very fraught landscape working on those ships, and people have to find levity. They have to find joy in even the most serious moments, and that’s the approach we have in this film.

It's good to hear there will be some levity, though I'm sure every Star Trek fan cringed at the idea of a "dark" movie. Typically, creator Gene Roddenberry wanted the franchise wanted to push more toward an optimistic future, but I'll just add that doesn't mean Starfleet hasn't faced some dark situations in its past. Personally, I'm not reading too much into it being a dark movie, but I do feel like I've zeroed in on the trope this movie will touch on.

I Think They're Writing A "Badmiral" Story

First, we learned that this movie is heavily influenced by Training Day and Crimson Tide. Now we're hearing it's going to be a dark movie, and John Francis Daley likened it to his experience visiting an aircraft carrier. Call me crazy, but I think it's clear they're working on a classic "Badmiral" Star Trek story.

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For those unfamiliar with the term, "badmiral" is the name for when Star Trek does a story that features a high-ranking Starfleet officer with bad intentions. Maybe they're corrupted by outside forces, using Starfleet protocol to justify a personal vendetta, or just a standard villain. In any case, these episodes usually feature someone in a position of great power, and lower-ranked officers struggling with how to reconcile respecting the chain of command and doing what's right.

There are numerous Trek episodes one can stream with a Paramount+ subscription that have done this plotline over the years, with the latest being Strange New Worlds. There is a part of me that wonders how fans will respond to this storyline, seeing as it's something we've seen Star Trek cover quite extensively over the years.

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Another part of me recognizes that the goal of this movie is to appeal to a mainstream audience. These people have not watched every Star Trek series, and they may never. Appealing to a broad audience is going to mean making something that may not be as new and inventive for the fans, but entertaining for the masses to watch.

Here's hoping the world at large embraces it, and it leads to many more years of Star Trek in both movies and television. As it stands, this is the only project for the franchise in active development, so until we have something else to focus on, fans are locked in on every update.