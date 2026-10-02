Chris Evans Picked His Ultimate Avengers Team (And I Don’t Disagree)
Let him assemble the team.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still going strong nearly two decades in, with new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Right now fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are counting down the days until Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters this December. As we wait for the upcoming Marvel movie's arrival, Chris Evans picked his ultimate lineup for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. I've got to say he made some solid points.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but the Captain America teaser confirmed that Evans is returning to his signature role. In a clip from Fan Expo Boston's Instagram, the 45-year-old actor revealed the Avengers team he'd personally put together, offering:
Honestly, he made some excellent choices. Evans wasn't fooling around when choosing his own Avengers lineup, and he went for some of the biggest names in the entire shared universe. Honestly, this is a group I'd love to see team up and kick some villain butt in the MCU.
Chris Evans started with my favorite hero: Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. During WandaVision she became The Scarlet Witch, with her chaos magic capable of altering reality. She's been missing since Doctor Strange 2's ending, but fans are hoping she ends up popping up in Doomsday or Secret Wars.
Looking to assemble the biggest hitters in the MCU, Evans also named Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder in his dream Avengers lineup. Thor is expected to be a major presence in Doomsday, although some fans are worried he might end up being killed off in the battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Either way, he's a big hitter who belongs in most Avengers lineups.
The Materialists actor rounded out this picks with the original Marvel hero: Iron Man. Although rather than wanting Tony Stark for his abilities in battle, Evans joked that it was mostly because he'd know where to go on vacation after their mission was completed. That and his A+ taste in shawarma.
It should be fascinating to see what Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is up to when he appears in Avengers: Doomsday. Fans are wondering how he'll be brought into the story after finally getting his dance with Peggy in Endgame, as well as how he might react when discovering Doctor Doom resembles his old friend Tony Stark.
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All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if he gets any scenes with Thor and Wanda throughout its mysterious runtime.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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