Jack Whitehall's Harry Potter Audition Story Proves Sometimes Being A Nepo Baby Is The WORST

many may know comedian Jack Whitehall from the BBC series Bad Education and for starring with Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise and more. But did you know he once tried out to play Harry Potter in the film series? Unfortunately, Whitehall didn’t have the best audition, and it proves that being a nepo baby doesn’t always work in a person's favor.

The nepo baby debate is still alive and well, and it involves certain celebrities who have famous parents or other familial connections within the industry. Many have defended their success , attributing it only to hard work and talent compared to their famous parents. However, Jack Whitehall got honest with Capital about his failed Harry Potter audition and how he thought having a famous father in producer Michael Whitehall would have helped him land the part:

They came and did an open casting at my school. And my dad obviously being in the industry was like, ‘This is a complete waste of time. No one has ever been cast for an open audition. I will get you one on one time with the casting director.’ Classic nepo-parent pulls me out of school, drives me down to London, gets me in front of the casting director.

Many young actors tried out for The Boy Who Lived, such as Liam Aiken and Nicholas Hoult. Even Tom Felton and Jamie Campbell Bower auditioned to play Harry Potter before joining the film series in other roles. It's definitely understandable as to why so many performers wanted a chance to bring J.K. Rowling’s boy wizard to life on the big screen.

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So, for Whitehall, having a big-time producer father would theoretically be a big help for him amid the audition process compared to other up-and-coming actors. As the 'Burbs star hilariously recalled, however, there was an important prep tool that would have benefitted him:

Unfortunately, I hadn’t read the book. So, I went into this audition and they started asking me loads of questions about the book and Harry Potter and I was like…trying to wing it. I started talking about orcs and stuff. They were like, ‘That’s the wrong book, mate’ and absolutely tanked the audition. Didn’t get it. My dad was bitterly disappointed having given me this platform and opportunity. And then I know, you know, abused it.

Talk about a cringeworthy solo audition moment! Yeah, I agree that it would have definitely helped if he had been familiar with the source material. A famous dad can do a lot, but he can’t force-feed that kind of knowledge into their kid. I think many would agree that being a nepo baby has its perks but, based on this situation, it can be the worst thing if the job requires you to know what exactly you’re auditioning for.

Ironically, despite what Michael Whitehall thought, the open casting call did work. As Jack Whitehall pointed out, Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger audition worked out that way. The young actress, who had no professional experience, nailed the part after Warner Bros. went to her school and had her audition. Like Jack said, “nepo parenting doesn’t always work.”

As we all know, Daniel Radcliffe ultimately got the role of Harry Potter. His literary agent dad’s friendship with producer David Heyman made for a good connection, and his David Copperfield co-star, Maggie Smith, recommended him for the part as well. But, even without those connections, Radcliffe’s adorable and precious audition was apparently enough to show everyone he was The Chosen One.

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Even though it must have been unfortunate for Jack Whitehall to lose out on Harry Potter for not reading the books, he did manage to forge a career for himself as an actor. And I would think that his Wizarding World audition experience taught him that preparation is essential while being a nepo baby isn't always the key.