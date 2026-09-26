I’ve Been Wondering How Lori Loughlin Feels About Being Back On The When Calls The Heart Set. Someone Asked Her

When Calls the Heart Season 14 is filming, but it won’t be premiering on the 2026 TV schedule. Hallmark's hit show is set to return in 2027, and there's a lot on the way. Though Nathan and Elizabeth’s upcoming nuptials aren’t the only thing that fans have to look forward to. Because, after Lori Loughlin made her grand return to Hope Valley as Abigail Stanton at the end of the Season 13 finale, she’s set to appear in six episodes for Season 14. I've been thinking about what it must be like for her to be back on set, and someone asked her.

Loughlin starred in the Hallmark hit for the first five seasons, before ultimately leaving during Season 6 following her role in the College Admissions Scandal in 2019. After that, the series occasionally name-dropped Abigail, who left town to care for her sick mother, and it was unknown if Loughlin would ever return to the show.

Fans were pleasantly surprised late last year when the network not only announced Season 14 of When Calls the Heart but also that Loughlin would indeed be coming back. The Full House star told Parade that rejoining her WCTH colleagues made for “the happiest reunion,” and I absolutely love these thoughts:

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I really feel that they are my friends and family. We spend a lot of time together trying to make some fun television and entertain people, but it’s great to do it with people who you love and adore, who make you laugh, you know, and are talented and bring their talent and ideas and collaboration to the projects.

It tracks that Loughlin has remained close to much of her When Calls the Heart family and was happy to be back. When Loughlin's return was announced, Erin Krakow expressed excitement over reuniting with her, and I can only imagine what that on-set reunion was like. It seems like it wasn't all that difficult for Loughlin to slide back into her role either, and she revealed the moments she truly felt like she was back in the saddle:

Honestly, once I put on the costume, I was back in that western town and feeling like Abigail. I really liked how they brought me back at the end of Season 13. And I have had the most delightful scenes to play in Season 14. It has been an absolute joy.

As of now, not too much has been shared about what exactly will bring Abigail back to Hope Valley. Her brief cameo at the end of the Season 13 finale was a tease more than anything, but a recent promo for the new season saw Abigail telling Elizabeth that she couldn’t miss the wedding. So that event may be the main reason why she’s back, though I wouldn't be surprised if the show were to throw a few surprises our way. Loughlin also teased what would be in store for the season as a whole, and I like what I'm hearing:

It’s a well-rounded season. We definitely have some romantic aspects, some dramatic moments, and some touch-and-go moments. And then we have some really fun and funny episodes where the cast is just letting their hair down and having fun as a community, and being silly. They’ve touched on everything this season.

I couldn't be more excited for Lori Loughlin’s return, especially since it sounds like the producers are packing as much as they can into her six episodes. There's so much I'm hoping to see as far as Abigail is involved. For instance, I wonder where she'll stand with Martin Cummins’ Henry, given he and Abigail had a somewhat complicated relationship and he never truly let her go. As excited as I am, though, what makes this even sweeter is that Loughlin is relishing the experience.

Fans will have to wait to find out what's going on with Abigail when When Calls the Heart Season 14 premieres in January 2027 on Hallmark Channel.