Dakota Johnson Shares Candid Take On People Speculating About Her Love Life Amid MGK Rumors

Dakota Johnson continues to make headlines due to her work as an actor and, as of late, she’s been promoting her 2026 movie release, Verity. Simultaneously, though, Johnson has also been at the center of rumors regarding her love life. Most recently, it’s been alleged that she’s been seeing rapper MGK for months. The Fifty Shades alum has neither confirmed nor denied any sort of relationship with the musical artist. What Johnson is doing now, however, is sharing her honest take on speculation about her romantic relationships.

Over the years, Johnson has been romantically linked to a few notable celebrities and has generated much buzz as a result. The Daddio star, however, has historically kept many of the details of her private life close to the vest. Johnson recently appeared on Vogue’s The Run-Through (which was shared to YouTube), where she was asked about the coverage that her outings with gentlemen receive. Johnson admitted to being unable to go out to dinner with men in general without it being reported on:

Even if I go to dinner with my manager or my lawyer, it's like, ‘Seen with mystery man.’ It's just like, I also don't care.

Based on her comments, Johnson is more than cognizant of the fact that her love life attracts a lot of attention but, at the same time, she doesn’t seem to dwell on it. (She’s also ignored backlash received for some of the outfits she’s worn.) So does the Peanut Butter Falcon star ever feel the need to address the chatter when she hears it? Well, she answered that question during her recent interview as well:

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I think it's just kind of futile. People are gonna believe what they wanna believe, and I don't have the energy to fight for that. I would much rather focus on other things in my life. Every day, there's something on the internet that's ridiculous and true or not true, and I don't care. Get a life.

While Dakota Johnson – who’s also the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith – might not speak about her personal life that much, she doesn’t mince words on certain topics. For example, it’s hard to forget the time she was asked about a non-negotiable for a prospective romantic partner, she dropped a short, NSFW response on The Today Show. As the Madame Web star holds onto her point of view on the coverage of her love life, reports continue to swirl around her.

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Johnson and MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – were seen in New York earlier this month, at which point they were near Taylor Swift’s apartment. It’s been alleged that the two met at Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden this past July. Romance speculation arose again just this past week when Johnson was present as Baker walked the runway in Milan Fashion Week's Vogue World 2026 show. Johnson was previously in a long-term relationship with former fiancé Chris Martin from 2017 to 2025. And, by early 2026, it was alleged that Johnson had a new man in singer Role Model.

By the sound of it, those hoping for Dakota Johnson to spill some beans on any romance that may or may not be in her life probably shouldn’t hold their breath. Instead, though, she does seem keen on discussing her work. On that note, check out Verity when it opens in theaters on October 2.