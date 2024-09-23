‘I’m Out To Make Tom Cruise Look Like A Big Fat P—y’: Jackass Alum Steve-O Discusses His Drive To Keep Performing Wild Stunts At 50

At the age of 62 Tom Cruise isn’t only one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but one who is known above all for his impressive stunt work. Cruise and his stunts are certainly an inspiration to many, but perhaps none more so than Jackass alum Steve-O, who is apparently inspired by Cruise to continue his own crazy stunts, in an attempt to outdo the Mission: Impossible star.

While most of the members of the Jackass crew have seemingly pulled back on doing the sorts of things that might permanently injure them, Steve-O has continued to tour while doing some of the most bizarre, and legitimately dangerous things that he can imagine. The man considered giving himself breast implants, and while he has decided against that, he recently told EW that he’s come up with crazier ideas, all in an attempt to try and do things that make Tom Cruise stents look mundane. He said…

If it wasn't for Tom Cruise being as badass as he was through his 50s and now into his 60s, I don't know that I would have so much inspiration. I'm out to make Tom Cruise look like a big fat p---y. That's my mantra. It's a tough spot to be in, but I'm a persistent bastard, and I've made up my mind that I'm going to be badass and I'm going to keep pushing boundaries at 50 years old. That's what this whole boob job idea was and what the whole exercise has turned into, putting together this new tour. It's been largely a comedy of errors, and there's been a lot of surprising success.

I guess it’s an understandable feeling. If you see Tom Cruise driving motorcycles off of cliffs in his 60s, and you’re 50, you figure you must still be able to do things just as nuts, even Steve-O has a professed fear of skydiving. It’s actually quite the compliment that Steve-O, one of the world’s foremost authorities on doing crazy stuff, is just as impressed with what Tom Cruise does as the rest of us.

Steve-O tells EW he considered firing a bullet through the side of his mouth, believing it would pass through his cheeks with minimal damage. Luckily, it appears Steve-O does do research on his stunts, and he realized that wouldn’t actually work out well for him.

Still, while he is trying to make Tom Cruise look bad, Steve-O is realizing that he may be coming to the end of his time putting his body on the line and causing people to pass out at his shows. His current tour has pushed his body to its apparent limit. The main problem is Steve-O doesn’t seem to know what to do if he’s not doing this. He continued…

I might not have another show like this in me. As far as the high-impact physical stunts, I just don't know if I could one-up this one. At the same time too, every single project that I've ever worked on in my career was always going to be my last one. Maybe I will evolve and figure out what comes next, but I just don't see how I can push my body further than I've been pushing it for this.

Steve-O has done some crazy stunts in his life and fans certainly love to see him do them. Those fans (hopefully) also want him to stop before he pushes himself too far. He’s certainly shown what he can do at 50 years old. Maybe leave the crazy stuff to Tom Cruise now.