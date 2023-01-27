Avatar: The Way Of Water Keeps Climbing The Box Office Charts, And Now It’s Setting Its Sights On Another James Cameron Movie

Pandora continues to prove itself as a rich and profitable environment, as Avatar: The Way of Water climbs the box office charts of the highest grossing films of all time. James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 megahit has its sights set on ultimately topping the original, even in light of the 2023 new movie releases being underway. However, the more immediate competition that Avatar 2 is closing in on is yet another Cameron classic; and that road to success is going to become a bit bumpier in the weeks to come.

Avatar: The Way Of Water’s Current Worldwide Box Office Record

Currently, Avatar: The Way of Water has snagged the fifth slot of highest worldwide grosses, supplanting 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. As reported by Deadline , the $2,054.7 billion result after tallying mid-week box office puts the Sully family’s latest chapter ahead of an MCU heavyweight.

The next two movies on the path are rather interesting to behold. Currently, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Titanic still respectively stand as the fourth and third highest grossing titles. One of those movies looks like an easier win for Team Cameron, according to the current worldwide standings.

Avatar 2's Road To The Top (Image credit: Disney) Courtesy of Box Office Mojo, here's what the field of the top 5 highest grossing international releases currently looks like: 1. Avatar (2009) - $2,923,706,026

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019) - $2,799,439,100

3. Titanic (1997) - $2,194,690,964

4. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015) - $2,071,310,218

5. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) - $2,054,734,732

In terms of the seventh episode of the Star Wars saga, that doesn’t feel like a hard threshold to cross. Director J.J. Abrams’ $2,071.3 billion blockbuster could find itself eclipsed next week, just as the box office competition for Avatar: The Way of Water is about to heat up throughout most of February.

The first challenge arrives with the debuts of M. Night Shyamalan’s recently screened thriller Knock at the Cabin and the football comedy 80 For Brady. Go a couple of weeks further into the future, and there’s even greater challenges that wait in the wings, starting with the 25th anniversary re-release of Titanic.

How Beating Titanic Is About To Become A Bit Harder For Avatar 2

In case you’ve missed the awkward Titanic poster advertising the event, a 4K 3D re-release of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s star crossed romance is heading to theaters. Similar to the recent remastered release of Avatar, James Cameron has updated his 1997 epic for the next half-generation to enjoy .

As Titanic sits with a lifetime gross of $2,194.7 billion, its third place status is secure for now; but Avatar: The Way of Water does have a chance at leapfrogging over that hurdle. The goal looks kind of daunting at this moment, but it’s about to get much harder if Titanic’s new lease on cinematic life works as it’s intended.

Stealing 3D market share from Avatar 2 will rob Cameron’s latest of some of the power it’s had in raking in the box office dollars, especially when the format is regarded as the best way to enjoy the movie. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropping in theaters a week after Titanic’s return only complicates the formula all the more; though it also knocks that Best Picture winner down quite a few pegs as well.

Can James Cameron top Titanic in the worldwide grosses picture? The jury’s still out, and the clock is ticking towards three separate challenges at February’s box office. In light of that outlook, most prognosticators will probably hold their tongues for as long as possible before saying anything. The main reason being, it’s still not a good look to bet against Cameron, even when the competition is his own work.