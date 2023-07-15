James Cameron Responds To Rumors He’s Making A Movie About The Titanic Submersible Implosion

Earlier this summer, much of the public was fixated on the situation involving OceanGate, a company that offered tourists the chance to explore the depths of the sea with a submersible. In June, the corporation launched one of its available expeditions to the wreckage of the Titanic , with five passengers venturing to the area using the Titan vessel. Sadly, the vehicle ultimately imploded underwater, and all five of the occupants died, including brand CEO Stockton Rush. Though he has no direct ties to the corporation, filmmaker James Cameron has been brought up amid the continued discussion over the tragedy. While he’s weighed in on the matter before, he’s now responding to rumors that he’s making a movie about the ordeal.

James Cameron’s connection to the cruise liner at the center of this situation is what’s drawn him into the discussion and speculation. The celebrated director, of course, helmed 1997’s Titanic, for which he was awarded Best Director and Best Picture at the Oscars in 1998. Rumors of an OceanGate film began to crop up in recent days and, though Cameron is typically one to shut out noise, he felt compelled to set the record straight in this case. The 68-year-old took to his Instagram story to drop the message:

I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now. I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.

So it would appear that assumptions that the Aliens director is planning to adapt the unfortunate set of events into a big-screen venture have been exaggerated. When speaking out, he didn’t provide a precise reason as to why he wouldn’t make such a production. However, one would imagine that he finds the notion of doing so insensitive, considering the tragic nature of the situation.

The Titan descended deep into the North Atlantic Ocean on June 18 and, nearly two hours after it did so, the company lost communication with the vessel. It ultimately didn’t resurface as scheduled later that day. Authorities were eventually alerted to the matter and, as time went on, the search expanded, with the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards, the U.S. Navy and other military entities joining in. After four days, the USN picked up sonar signals that were consistent with an implosion, and debris was found near the Titanic remains.

A number of professionals in the deep submergence engineering field shared concern about OceanGate’s $250,000-per-person trips, which had been offered since 2021. James Cameron, while reacting to the disaster , made note of those very reservations. He also explained that he was “struck” by how similar this situation is to that of the ill-fated cruise ship. Another response came from an explorer who worked with Cameron on his epic romance movie, Park Stephenson. At the time, he asserted that such an expedition offering existed because there was public demand for it. Stephenson also asked that the public be considerate when it came to the families of those in the sub.

The situation has clearly had an impact on the public as a whole. While the Titan was missing, a past news report package, which details its “jerry-rigged” design , went viral. Also making the rounds was a video of late Titanic star Bill Paxton , who spoke about things going “wrong” on a submersible. People also had a lot of thoughts after the acclaimed Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet film hit Netflix around the same time . That development was reportedly coincidental and not intentional.

OceanGate has since shut down, suspending all operations. It seems likely that society won’t forget the Titan tragedy, and it’ll likely become a moment that’s cited by experts discussing deep sea safety. And while he’s chosen not to make a movie about the situation, James Cameron is sure to continue advising safety on matters of water alongside others.