How To Watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 Online And Stream All New Episodes Where You Are Now

Host Jesse Palmer is back and ready to welcome dozens of contestants to Costa Rica for a sun-drenched getaway, reuniting us with recognizable faces from across the Bachelor franchise as they frolic in the surf and take another shot at finding love. Kicking us off in a brand new location, and adding a convoy of Golden contestants to the mix, we can’t wait for the latest trip to paradise to begin, and below we explain how to watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 online and stream episodes from anywhere now.

After nine seasons, the show has relocated from Mexico to Costa Rica. But viewers can expect the same uninhibited antics and raucous dating drama. Series bartender Wells Adams returns to serve up some more Sex on the Beach, while former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will be running things around the Champagne Longue. And, as the drinks are flowing, a raft of amorous contestants will be getting acquainted, going on solo dates, and ultimately deciding who they want to receive their solo red rose. Those left empty handed will be on the first plane home. But, as regular waves of new guests arrive, tears, love triangles, and romantic entanglements are bound to ensue.

Which lovelorn franchise cast aways will be snogging under the stars this season? There are 16 hopeless romantics who’ll be very familiar to Bachelor Nation. Justin Glaze, Kat Izzo, and Sean McLaughlin are perpetually on ABC’s call sheet, and Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 marks their third attempt to find a soul mate. Jonathon Johnson and Hakeen Moulton will also feature after making a strong first impression on bachelorette Jenn Trann, while “villains” like Sam McKinney, who waded into some turbulent waters in his season, return to seek redemption – or cause a heap more trouble.

Plus, in an novel turn of events, episode three will introduce 10 older contestants to the show from the Golden iterations of the franchise, and whose toes will be touching down in paradise for the first time, among them fitness instructor and The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima.

It’s going to be wild, raucous, and just a little bit messy. But which contestants will leave with more than tan lines: perhaps with someone special on their arm? Find out with our following guide, where we explain your options for how to watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 online, and for free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 online FREE in the US

Bachelor Nation in the States can watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 when it debuts on ABC on Monday, July 7. Episodes air every Monday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. However, there will also be a special episode on Tuesday, July 15, which will introduce the first 10 Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants to the show.

Don’t have cable? No problem! New episodes will land on ABC’s catch-up service shortly after their initial broadcast. You won’t need any cable log-in details initially, as episodes will be available for FREE for a limited time after they’ve aired. After this time, you’ll need to login with your TV credentials to watch earlier installments of the show.

A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 without cable

FuboTV is an ideal cable-replacement service. Not only does it provide ABC so that you can watch episodes of Bachelor in Paradise live as they air, but it's got the largest and most varied selection of channels – including FOX, ESPN, NBC, FX, MTV and Bravo.

It's a comprehensive cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Pro plan packed with over 200 channels. New members will pay $64.99 for the first month – after enjoying its FREE FuboTV trial deal first, of course – then the monthly bill would be $84.99 until cancelled.

Alternatively, Hulu offers a variety of ways to watch Bachelor in Paradise. If you want to catch the hit dating TV show live, then ABC is available with the Hulu with Live TV package at $82.99 a month. That includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (with ads), and also offers subscribers an initial 3-day free trial.

Another cheaper option is the standard Hulu membership. If you’re happy to wait around 24 hours, you can catch brand-new episodes from as little as $9.99 a month. Plus, new subscribers are entitled to the plan’s 30-day free trial.

And if you’re looking to save even more money, then the Disney Plus bundle options offer a variety of plans. For example, the ad-supported Trio Basic plan gifts you with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $16.99 a month – that’s a saving of 46% against the total cost of subscribing to each platform individually.

Traveling outside of the US? Watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 from anywhere with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 online just as you would at home.

While services like Hulu block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Bachelor in Paradise as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ABC. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. You can even get an Amazon gift card included worth up to $50 if you sign up today!

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for ABC, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Bachelor in Paradise, head to ABC.

Can I watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 online in Canada?

Bad news for Americans visiting the Great North: none of the ten seasons of Bachelor in Paradise are currently available to stream in Canada.

However, CityTV Plus can offer the country’s homegrown version of the show. So, if you’re after dreamy, beach-side date vibes, there are two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise Canada for you to lap up there.

Out of the country? Download a VPN and watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 online in the UK?

Sadly not. Bachelor in Paradise seems to be limited to those in the US, and as far as we know, no UK networks currently own the streaming rights to the show.

Traveling abroad? If you want to watch Bachelor in Paradise but aren’t in your home country, purchasing a VPN will let you stream your favorite shows from anywhere.

Can I watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 in Australia?

You’ll have no luck Down Under either. The tropical vacation edition of ABC’s hit dating series doesn’t air in Australia, and the Aussie version was cancelled in 2020 after running for three seasons.

If you’re away and geo-blocks prevent you from accessing your usual streaming services, consider purchasing a VPN. That way, you could quickly connect to the platforms you already pay for, but while traveling abroad.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 trailer

There's no official trailer yet, but the below cast announcement provides a tropical taste of what the ABC dating series will serve up next:

Who Are The Contestants On Bachelor In Paradise Season 10?

Alexe Godin, 28, from Los Angeles, California (week 1)

Allyshia Gupta, 30, from Wesley Chapel, Florida (week 1)

Bailey Brown, 28, from Atlanta, Georgia (week 1)

Brian Autz, 34, from Boynton Beach, Florida (week 1)

Dale Moss, 36, from New York City, New York (week 1)

Hakeem Moulton, 30, from Schaumburg, Illinois (week 1)

Jeremy Simon, 30, from New York City, New York (week 1)

Jess Edwards, 26, from San Diego, California (week 1)

Jonathon Johnson, 28, from Los Angeles, California (week 1)

Justin Glaze, 30, from Los Angeles, California (week 1)

Kat Izzo, 28, from San Diego, California (week 1)

Kyle Howard, 31, from Los Angeles, California (week 1)

Lea Cayanan, 25, from Los Angeles, California (week 1)

Lexi Young, 31, from Atlanta, Georgia (week 1)

Parisa Shifteh, 30, from Birmingham, Michigan (week 1)

Ricky Marinez, 29, from Miami, Florida (week 1)

Sam McKinney, 28, Myrtle Beach, South Carolin (week 1)

Sean McLaughlin, 28, Tampa, Florida (week 1)

April Kirkwood, 67, from Port St. Lucie, Florida (week 1)

Charles "CK" King, 63, from Rancho Palos Verdes, California (week 1)

Gary Levingston, 66, from Palm Desert, California (week 1)

Jack Lencioni, 69, from Chicago, Illinois (week 1)

Kathy Swarts, 72, from Austin, Texas (week 1)

Keith Gordon, 63, from San Jose, California (week 1)

Kim Buike, 70, from Seattle, Washington (week 1)

Leslie Fhima, 66, from Minneapolis, Minnesota (week 1)

Natascha Hardee, 62, from New York City, New York (week 1)

Ralph "RJ" Johnson, 67, from Irvine, California (week 1)