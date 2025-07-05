When Calls The Heart Season 13 Is Now Filming, And Erin Krakow Celebrated With A Sweet Video

When Calls the Heart is a well-oiled machine, and the Hallmark original just shows no signs of slowing down. The Season 12 finale aired earlier this year amid the 2025 TV schedule, and it's already known that the show earned a Season 13 renewal. Few details have been shared about the new episodes, aside from Melissa Gilbert’s return as Georgie McGill and incoming trouble for Hope Valley, Now, however, we know that filming has officially kicked off and lead actress Erin Krakow celebrated with a sweet video.

Erin Krakow, who has been playing Elizabeth Thornton since the very beginning, took to Instagram to mark the start of Season 13 with a video of her and Kevin McGarry (Nathan) holding hands with Krakow’s on-screen son, Hyland Goodrich, and McGarry’s on-screen niece/adopted daughter Jaeda Lily Miller. The clip shows the quartet happily walking towards the camera. Krakow captioned the video with “We got homesick” and a wink face emoji. Check it out:

The caption is likely in reference to the fact that the Season 12 finale saw the four heading out of Hope Valley to get some medical help for little Jack (Goodrich), who was diagnosed with diabetes. Of course, it was assumed that they’d be returning to the town not long after Season 13 started, but to see them all together again in addition to Krakow’s caption is wonderful. I love the family dynamic that's been formed amongst the characters, and this video just makes me eager to see more of it.

Earlier this week, Krakow seemingly hinted that she was preparing to get back to work. The actress posted a selfie from a plane, which seemed to suggest that she was about to make her way to set. Regardless of whether that's what she was on the plane for at that time, I'm glad she's on set again now.

There may be quite a bit in store for Hope Valley when this new season rolls around. Cast member Jack Wagner previously admitted that the town will be going through an “event” that will be “life-changing.” I'm both eager and nervous to know what he means by that.

Speaking of life-changing moments though, filming on When Calls the Heart Season 13 starts just weeks after Krakow married fellow co-star Ben Rosenbaum, who she met on the set of the long-running Hallmark romance drama. (They're not the first WCTH stars to couple up.) Fans were absolutely excited by the news that Rosenbaum and Krakow tied the knot. When the new episodes begin to air, I'll be eager to hear the two actors discuss what it was like to return to set as husband and wife.

As of now, it’s unknown when When Calls the Heart Season 13 will premiere but, at the very least, it's comforting to know that production has begun. I'm hopeful that there will be much more BTS content to come and that more information surrounding the new season will officially be revealed. Let's cross our fingers that it won't be too long before fans can revisit with Elizabeth, Nathan, Jack, Allie and others in Hope Valley.