James Cameron Reveals What Went Wrong With Terminator: Dark Fate, And Where His Friendship With Tim Miller Stands
James Cameron and Tim Miller famously butted heads while working on Terminator: Dark Fate.
Filmmaker James Cameron has a resume that speaks for itself, including various projects that have remained beloved aspects of pop culture. While this includes Titanic and Avatar, there’s also his truly iconic work with the Terminator franchise. Cameron recently explained what went wrong with the latest sequel Dark Fate, and where his friendship with director Tim Miller stands. Let’s break it all down.
Terminator: Dark Fate was released in November of 2019, and a ton of hype surround in the project thanks to the long-awaited return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Despite some strong reviews, the movie was ultimately a box office bomb that squashed plans for a sequel. There were reports of Tim Miller and James Cameron clashing over the movie’s story, and the latter director recently spoke to Deadline regarding his feelings about both his colleague and the movie itself. He shared,
There you have it. It looks like James Cameron has a good perspective on the Terminator: Dark Fate shake-ups with Tim Miller. And despite how it ultimately performed at the box office, he maintains that he’s happy with both the movie’s contents, and where his friendship is with Tim Miller. Although the Avatar visionary does have some ideas as to what went wrong with the most recent dip into the Terminator franchise.
James Cameron’s comments about Terminator: Dark Fate come as he’s promoting the impending release of Avatar: The Way of Water. Clearly he’s got experience woking on long-awaited sequels, and his return to Pandora is expected to make an insane amount of money. This wasn’t the case for Tim Miller’s Terminator movie, with Cameron opened up about what went wrong. To him part of it came down to casting, as he put it,
I’m going to have to side with James Cameron on this one. Terminator movies just aren’t the same without Arnold Schwarzenegger, which we saw in Salvation. Although it looks like his inclusion in Dark Fate was a point of contention during the movie’s development. And that wasn’t the only possibly issue that came with bringing in the OG’s for this new installment.
Later in that same interview, James Cameron revealed how he thinks the inclusion of Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor changed the course of Terminator: Dark Fate. Despite excitement from the hardcore fandom, Cameron seems to think that seeing the two OG’s once again on the big screen actually worked against its box office appeal. As he put it,
In the end Terminator: Dark Fate made $261 million on a budget of around $196 million, going down as one of the worst box office bombs of all time. It stands in juxtaposition to James Cameron’s penchant for breaking box office records with projects like Titanic and Avatar. And he’s expected to strike gold again with The Way of Water.
James Cameron does seem to stand by the actual end results of Terminator: Dark Fate as a movie. There were some truly thrilling action sequence, as well as an unbelievable cold open featuring the death of John Connor. And unsurprisingly Linda Hamilton absolutely hit out of the park with her beloved signature character.
Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Year. We’ll just have to wait and see if James Cameron’s latest blockbuster beats its predecessor and becoms the new highest grossing movie of all time.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.