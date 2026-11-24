James Gunn's DC Exit Has People Asking About Keanu Reeves And Constantine Again (& I Don’t Hate It)
Does this mean Constantine could be coming back soon?
With James Gunn and Peter Safran’s exiting DC, it's unknown if the DCU will continue or if we can expect yet another reboot. However, with one chapter closing for the studio, the start of a new might mean some long-gestating projects could get a second chance. Amid the corporate change, people have been asking about Keanu Reeves' long-discussed Constantine sequel again, and honestly, I don’t hate the possibility of seeing the 2005 movie finally get a follow-up.
A Constantine sequel has technically been "in the works" since 2022, and at the time, it was reported that writer Akiva Goldsman was working on the script. Director Francis Lawrence has been committed making another flick centered on Reeves' DC character, and he previously confirmed the leading man was "excited" about the idea. While there was a positive update in 2025, news has been scarce since then. Yet, when the director spoke with Collider about Sunrise on the Reaping, he gave John Constantine fans some hope:
This is sure to be music to some fans' ears amid the major corporate shift. Jeremy Latcham, a Marvel Studios alum who worked with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy, is stepping into the role of DC Studios CEO. As a result, Gunn’s DC universe might be over, and Lawrence -- who's sympathetic to the exiting CEOs -- seems to be confident that this could open the door for a Constantine sequel.
Of course, Lawrence is also upfront about having no idea what the studio has planned. For all he knows, they could want a different John Constantine for a shared universe. With that in mind, he’s also perfectly fine if the studio want to do a new take and allows him to make a sequel to HIS version with Reeves. In Lawrence's mind, two iterations can co-exist.
At this point, Francis Lawrence has made it clear that the project is further along than fans think, as they have a script ready to go. The only obstacle in his way is a thumbs up from the powers that be:
2005's Constantine has earned quite the cult following. Believe it or not, Reeves wasn’t fans' first pick for the role, and that's because of how much of a departure from the comics his take on John is. The character has lived on in the live-action space since then, with Matt Ryan taking on the trench coat in 2014 for a short-lived NBC show. Ryan continued to portray Constantine in The CW’s Arrowverse and voiced the DC antihero in various animated works through 2024.
However, a portion of fans still seem hopeful that Keanu Reeves will get another chance to play the character, and I’d love to see him back in the role. Considering Reeves' skills as an actor and his love for John, I have no doubt he can slide right back into the role. We'll have to play the waiting game on that front, though, as DC Studios has yet to reveal any new plans that will follow James Gunn and Peter Safran's departures.
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In the meantime, stream Francis Lawrence's Constantine using an HBO Max subscription.
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