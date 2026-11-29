Ben Affleck gave a career-defining performance in David Fincher’s Gone Girl . He rose to heights we hadn’t seen from him before and established himself as one of the best movie stars of his generation. The movie also famously made him a better filmmaker, as he credits observing Fincher during filming as a huge part of learning how to direct movies. However, the most famous story about his relationship with Fincher involves him shutting down a set for days over a hat-related dispute. While Affleck has been trying to correct the narrative for years, Fincher recently revealed the truth.

For context, in 2014, the cast and director of Gone Girl were asked to give DVD commentary about the making of the film for fans. During Fincher’s commentary, he claimed he and Ben Affleck got into a disagreement after he asked Affleck to wear a Yankee’s cap . Affleck’s character, while from Missouri, lived in New York, and Fincher thought this was something he would wear. Affleck himself is a lifelong Red Sox fan and apparently refused to wear a Yankees cap. Fincher claimed neither him nor Affleck would budge and the argument led to a set shutdown.

This story has been told over and over for years, with different versions of the disagreement being carried on. Affleck always claimed it wasn’t a big deal and that he and his director compromised on a Mets hat, a team that was not a direct rival to the Boston Red Sox. Well, apparently, Affleck was right, and Fincher made the entire story up to mess with the Batman star. Fincher told Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast :

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I made it up. When you do those DVD commentaries, sometimes you can get lost in trying to keep yourself awake. He was vehemently against wearing the hat, and so I thought I would torture him on the on the DVD commentary.

It seems like Fincher was still a bit sour that Affleck didn’t just wear the hat like he asked him too and decided to get a little payback by planting a ridiculous, overblown story. I have to say, it was a pretty great move, considering it’s one of those behind-the-scenes stories everyone knows and has definitely carried on for decades. I think it’s also hilarious that Fincher is only telling people he made it up over a decade later, after much of the public has already been convinced of this outrageous story.

Even if Ben Affleck did shut down for a few days, I’m weirdly on his side? Affleck has made being from Boston part of his brand , and wearing a Yankees hat would be somewhat sacrilegious. Fans would’ve made a huge deal out of this, and he obviously wanted to avoid any heat.

It seems like it was Fincher who was sinking his heels in about his creative vision and was unwilling to compromise. Nevertheless, it’s funny that the whole thing was blown out of proportion on purpose, and these two actually have a great relationship. Fincher was even at Affleck’s 2023 wedding to Jennifer Lopez, so these two remain close. Still, I now want to hear Affleck humorously express some feelings of vindication in light of Fincher's big admission.

You can revisit Ben Affleck’s performance in Gone Girl, which is now streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. David Fincher fans can also check out his latest film, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The movie is now playing in theaters for a limited IMAX run and will become available to strema with a Netflix subscription starting on December 23rd.