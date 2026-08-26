Two Surprising DC Rumors James Gunn Debunked Recently (And I’m So Relieved)

The DCU is still in its infancy, with co-CEO James Gunn helping to craft a brand new shared universe for theaters (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and there are tons of rumors swirling around upcoming DC movies and TV shows. Luckily Gunn recently debunked two of them, and I'm honestly so relieved by the news.

Gods and Monsters' announcement revealed that a ton of thrilling projects were in development, but some are coming together quicker than others. There were recently some discouraging reports about Viola Davis' Waller show, as well as Andy Muschietti's The Brave and The Bold aka the first Batman movie of the shared universe. Luckily Gunn has set the record straight.

James Gunn Debunked Rumors About Waller And The Brave And The Bold

The popularity of comic book characters means that there are tons of rumors and theories about that's coming down the line. There was chatter recently that the Waller TV show was being put on pause while Warner Bros.' possible merger with Paramount was worked out. Gunn was recently asked on Threads about the reports of various TV shows are being held, responding with:

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No. Nothing is on hold.

Well, that was pretty cut and dry. Despite reports to the contrary, it sounds like Waller as well as other upcoming DC shows like Paradise Lost are not on hold. Instead they're developing as planned, although it's still unclear when we will actually see them on the small screen. But as someone who is a huge fan of Viola Davis' performances in both Suicide Squad movies and the first season of Peacemaker, I'm thrilled that we might get to see Amanda Waller finally take center stage in her own TV show.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Of course, Waller isn't the only title that James Gunn took to Threads to address. There was a report that Andy Muschietti's The Brave and The Bold movie was similarly put on hold until the possible merger was worked out between studios. Gunn similarly shut that chatter down, offering:

It doesn't sound like something Andy would have said but the project is in no way on hold.

Excuse me while I let out a big sigh of relief. The Brave and The Bold is expected to introduce the DCU's version of Batman (and hopefully Robin as well). Moviegoers are hyped about The Dark Knight joining the newly formed shared universe, so it's heartening to hear that the blockbuster hasn't halted development after all.

Gunn previously admitted that we won't see the movie until after The Batman Part II hits theaters, so movieogers are going to have to continue practicing patience. Still, Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold is still in active development, despite rumors to the contrary.

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I'm invested in the DCU, so I'm thrilled that James Gunn's updates were so hopeful. Fingers crossed that both Waller and the Batman movie pick up the pace of their development.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Clayface on October 23rd as part of the 2026 movie release list. On the small screen, Lanterns airs new episodes Sundays on HBO.