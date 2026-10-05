The Batman: Part II Just Paused Filming After Prior Delays. Read DC’s Statement

By this point, it’s no secret that The Batman: Part II has seen its fair share of starts and stops since it was announced way back in 2022. The film made some serious progress this year, as filming kicked off in the United Kingdom under the leadership of writer-director Matt Reeves this past summer. Principal photography has been in motion for months now but, unfortunately, production has officially been halted for the time being. DC Studios has since released a statement to explain the situation.

DC announced this latest setback for The Batman's sequel on Monday afternoon. Both studios confirmed the news in a joint statement shared with Deadline and, per the comments, production has been paused to allow Reeves to deal with a “family matter.” The statement reads as follows:

Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter. Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.

Much of the filming on Reeves’ highly anticipated superhero sequel has taken place in areas like London and Liverpool, and scenes have also been shot on soundstages at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. What’s not specified in the statement is just how long it’ll be before the cameras start rolling again. Regardless, as mentioned in the statement, Reeves has the support of DC Studios, which is co-led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

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The Batman: Part II’s release window has changed multiple times over the past several years. Originally, the film was scheduled to open in theaters on October 3, 2025, though it was pushed to October 2, 2026 as a result of the Hollywood strikes in 2023. A third date change for the Bat-flick came in late 2024, at which point it was reported that it had been bumped to October 1, 2027. And, shortly after filming began this past summer, it was revealed that the film had been delayed again to February 2028.

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For several years, fans questioned the film’s status even after it was initially announced. However, studio executives – including Gunn – soothed concerns about Reeves’ progress on the film. In June 2025, Part II took a major step forward when Reeves confirmed that the screenplay had been completed. He signified the occasion by sharing a photo of himself along with co-writer Mattson Tomlin and the script.

Caped Crusader devotees have been itching for additional details about Reeves' movie, especially since filming began. Reeves and co. have, of course, remained coy on specific details, but the Planet of the Apes alum has been getting fans hyped for the movie. Back in May, Reeves teased his work on Part II by showing off a Batmobile-related test. And, just weeks ago, Reeves celebrated Batman Day by sharing another behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming superhero movie.

It’s obviously disappointing that production on this latest Batman movie has stalled yet again. But, hopefully, Matt Reeves is allowed the time by DC Studios to sort out his familial situation as necessary.

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As of this writing, The Batman: Part II is still set to be released on February 18, 2028. Fans can pass the time by streaming the original movie along with the spinoff series, The Penguin, with an HBO Max subscription now.