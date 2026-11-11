Superman's Skyler Gisondo Told Us How He Feels About James Gunn Leaving DC

It was shocking to hear that James Gunn and Peter Safran were no longer running DC Studios, and immediately, it got me thinking about all the projects they had in the works. Specifically, Man of Tomorrow and The People v. Gorilla Grodd, both of which feature Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen , came to mind. So, when I had the chance to chat with the actor about his project on the 2026 movie schedule , Focker-in-Law, I also asked him about the recent shakeup at DC.

I spoke with Gisondo the day after the news about Gunn and Safran came out and the Superman director posted his goodbye . When I asked him how he reacted to the news, here’s what the beloved Jimmy Olsen actor had to say:

I really love James and Pete both so much, and I'm so grateful to them. And I've loved working with them. I, yeah, I don't – I think there's still a lot – I don't know, I haven't had a chance to connect with either of them yet. But yeah, I've really enjoyed [working with them]. I hope we get to keep working together in some capacity because I just, yeah, they're both great guys, and I love them both a lot.

As you can see, the Booksmart actor was clear that he wants to keep working with Gunn and Safran in the future, even though he’s not sure what the future of DC holds.

At the moment, it’s unclear what exactly will happen with the projects that are in the works at DC. However, Gunn did note in his statement about leaving that he and Safran are not “immediately done with DC or superheroes.” He also specifically cited that Man of Tomorrow will come out on the 2027 movie schedule next summer, and they’ve been “engaged on another DC project” he’s writing.

Along with that, he explained that “reading the scripts to The People Vs.,” which is the Jimmy Olsen spinoff , was one of the “highs” of his time running DC. Gisondo also told Collider at the end of October that they’d wrapped on The People v. Gorilla Grodd earlier that month. At the time, the Focker-in-Law star said that this project takes “an approach to this world that we have not seen,” and now I really cannot wait to hopefully see it.

Clearly, there’s a good thing going on between Skyler Gisondo, James Gunn and Peter Safran. It seems like we’ll get to see their collaboration continue in the world of DC as we anticipate the release of Man of Tomorrow. And hopefully, we’ll get Jimmy Olsen’s show too. After that, I hope the men get to collaborate again.

It’s obvious that’s what the actor wants, and based on the love Jimmy Olsen got in the DCU, I’d assume Gunn and Safran feel similarly. Now, as we wait for their next projects and to see what happens after those, you can stream Superman with an HBO Max subscription , and you can catch Gisondo’s next project, Focker-in-Law, in theaters on November 25.