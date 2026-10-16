Matt Reeves Confirmed He's 'Not Leaving' The Batman II, But The Internet Is Still Making Justice League Comparisons

The Batman: Part II has been hit with a number of delays over the years, and the most recent one is definitely turning heads. Earlier this month, production paused while Matt Reeves dealt with a family issue, and it was recently revealed that director Steven Soderbergh is stepping in to complete principal photography. Reeves issued a statement claiming he wasn't "leaving" the movie altogether, but folks online are already making comparisons to Zack Snyder's Justice League departure.

The Batman's sequel has been a long time coming, and there's a ton of hype surrounding the upcoming DC movie. So news of Matt Reeves departing the set quickly went viral, as did the reports of Soderbergh's involvement. Reeves took to Twitter to speak directly to the fans, with a statement that reads:

Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes. 🦇

This helped to offer some much-needed context. While the director of The Batman (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription) has indeed left the sequel's set, it sounds like he'll remain involved in the movie, especially during the post-production period. Still, there are plenty of folks online who are comparing it to what happened when Zack Snyder left Justice League.

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The Batman: Part II started shooting back in May, so it's seemingly nearing the end of its principal photography. Clearly, Reeves is happy to have Soderbergh step in, but some fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order are seeing a connection to Justice League's drama back in 2017. They are debating this comparison on Twitter, with some popular responses being:

"we can actually wait for Matt Reeves to come back from whatever he’s got going on. Let’s not have another Zack Snyder Joss Whedon situation on our hands"

"I know the immediate thing to look at is the JL situation, but Matt is more involved with POST production means a great ton that he can still retain his vision."

"WB wanted Zack Snyder out of Justice League in the first place because Batman v Superman was bad and underperformed. His personal tragedy wasn't the catalyst. Matt Reeves is clearly on no such thin ice. He's not losing The Batman 2. Stop pretending these are similar"

"Unlike Zack Snyder, whose Batman v Superman received such a very bad reception that WB became more cautious about his direction for Justice League, Matt Reeves delivered a highly acclaimed Batman film that earned the studio's confidence to let him continue developing his vision"

"We’ve been down this road before"

Obviously, there are a ton of thoughts online, with some moviegoers comparing The Batman: Part II to Justice League. Meanwhile, others are pointing out just how different these two situations are. We'll just have to wait for Matt Reeves' sequel to be completed and released to see if there's actually a connection between these two projects other than their directors facing unexpected family matters.

When Justice League was being filmed, Zack Snyder suffered a family tragedy and departed the set. Joss Whedon was brought in to complete photography, but major changes were made during reshoots, and ultimately the film was a bit of a Frankenstein project that had two very different visions competing. This started the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which lasted years before Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max.

Recently Ben Affleck spoke to THR about how filming these reshoots was a "low point" in his career, and how much the cast hated seeing Snyder's vision abandoned. This is likely why there are so many concerns about The Batman: Part II, although Reeves' statement paints a much more copacetic picture. Who can blame him for putting his family first?

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The Batman: Part II is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 18, 2028. It's not on the 2026 movie release list or set for the next year, so fans will have to continue being patient while waiting for its release.