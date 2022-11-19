James Gunn's DC Studios Bible: Great Idea, Or Huge Mistake?
A plan that looks too far ahead could be detrimental to DC Studios' success.
The DC Universe plan is almost complete! This week Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are “coming close to the end” of finishing a DC bible that will outline the roadmap for DC Studios. But is this a good idea? CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell is worried a DC Bible could trap DC Studios into some of the same mistakes Marvel Studios made. In this video, he discusses the pros and cons with CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:50 - DC Is Finally Getting A Plan! But Sean Says It’s “The Worst News”
02:22 - Sean Explains Himself
05:43 - The Key Question DC Studios’ Bible Needs To Answer
10:09 - Will James Gunn Do A Hard Reset on the DCU?
10:56 - …So What Would That Mean For Henry Cavill’s Superman?
