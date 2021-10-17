Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Halloween Ends Will Make Some Fans ‘Angry’

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Halloween Kills.

For as long as we have known Halloween’s Michael Myers, we have known Laurie Strode. Jamie Lee Curtis’ legendary scream queen has survived a lot of horror in Haddonfield -- multiple generations worth , to be exact. Still, even though Halloween Kills has barely begun to make a killing at the box office , Jamie Lee Curtis is already telling fans to brace themselves for the final chapter, because it might make some "angry."

The latest installment is a brutal exploration of what happens when the people who have lived in Myers’ murderous shadow decide they’ve had enough. Given where the movie leaves off, the stakes feel especially high for Halloween Ends, the third chapter in David Gordon Green’s reboot of the franchise. But, Jamie Lee Curtis told NME that in addition to wrapping this story up, the movie is likely to be divisive:

So there’s one more film to make and I know what it’s about, and it’s going to blow people’s minds open. … It’s going to make people very angry and it’s going to be shocking because it asks a lot of questions. So that’s all I can tell you.

At least when the credits roll on this year's film, we won’t be able to say the actress didn’t warn us. Though since Halloween Kills ended with a huge body count and a bit of a cliffhanger, it shouldn’t be a surprise that its follow-up will be dramatic.

Since Laurie Strode spent most of Halloween Kills confined to a hospital recovery room, she lived to see another chance to face the murderous Shape that has haunted her for most of her life. Now, that he appears to have brutally killed her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), she’ll have even more of a reason to seek vengeance before Halloween night is over.

If we can glean anything from the actress' musings on the third movie, it would be that there seem to be some potential plot reveals in the franchise’s future. Fans of the series have plenty of unanswered questions about Myers and Strode . So it’s encouraging to hear that we may get some answers, even if they aren’t the ones we were hoping for.

One of the biggest questions is around Laurie’s fate. Will she survive another confrontation with the killer? The stories in these two Halloween films have been some of the most in-depth explorations of her character and her trauma to date, and it all seems to be building toward a finite conclusion, one way or the other. Jamie Lee Curtis’ hint that fans could be angry at Ends could point to a tragic ending for the beloved heroine -- especially since she’s already hinted that this may be the last time we see her . But she could also be teasing a huge plot twist that no will see coming.

We’ll find out what the star thinks will get viewers so fired up when Halloween Ends hits theaters on October 14, 2022.