Halloween Kills: Generations Of Stars Unite In Jamie Lee Curtis’ Latest Set Photo

With the fall season officially upon us, many moviegoers will take the time to watch a some horror flicks. Luckily for fans, Jamie Lee Curtis will be back as Laurie Strode in David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills. And generations of Halloween stars unite in Curtis’ latest photo from the set.

Since Halloween Kills is mere weeks away, Jamie Lee Curtis has been sharing content every day in order to satiate the rabid fandom. The upcoming Blumhouse sequel looks like a total blood bath, largely due to the killer ensemble cast. And we can see OG actors alongside some new school members of the Halloween family in the following photo,

While 2018’s Halloween was a movie focused on Laurie’s trauma, it’s clear that the new sequel will make the town of Haddonfield into a living character. In this image we can see some of the characters who will be fighting for their lives in Halloween Kills, including two stars from John Carpenter’s 1978 original.

The above image comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis’ personal Instagram account. She’s been using it to increase anticipation for Halloween Kills thanks to exclusive stills from the slasher. In it we can see OG stars Kyle Richards and Nancy Stephens, who are reprising their roles as Lindsey Wallace and Marion Chambers respectively. And they’re seen alongside a pair of Haddonfield residents that were introduced in the 2018 sequel.

The two characters that are in full costumes are named Vanessa and Marcus, who appeared briefly in Blumhouse’s last Halloween. They are shown as Michael Myers is walking through Haddonfield, killing and sparing residents at random. As a reminder, you can check out that chilling scene below,

Longtime Halloween fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of OG actors in Halloween Kills, with Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis on the new installment. It’s doubly exciting to see that these legacy characters are being paired with newcomers. And with Vanessa and Marcus going from featured extras to bonafide characters, David Gordon Green is really creating his own version of Haddonfield as a setting.

While fans were disappointed that Halloween Kills was delayed a full year, luckily that wait is nearly over. Over this time Jamie Lee Curtis has consistently teased that mob violence would be at the center of the movie’s narrative. Only time will tell which of the characters actually survive their next encounter with Michael Myers, and are therefore able to make it into the next sequel, Halloween Ends.

Halloween Kills is currently expected to arrive in theaters and streaming on Peacock October 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.